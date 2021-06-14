In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
UPDATED : Jun 15 2021, 09:11 IST
Here's a look at the celebrities who lost their lives in tragic accidents.
National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay died in an accident after he suffered severe head injuries on the night of June 12. Credit: DH Photo
Tarzan actor Joe Lara died in a plane crash in Tennessee, US on May 31, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Fast & Furious star Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas died in a car accident after leaving a charity event. Credit: Instagram/paulwalker
Fate's cruel hands crushed Soundarya's dreams when the aircraft carrying them to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the BJP crashed minutes after it took off from Jakkur airfield near Bangalore. Credit: Twitter/@TrendSoundarya
Actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, 61, died in a road accident near Narketpalle in Telangana on August 29, 2018. Credit: Instagram/nandamuriharikrishna
News in Pics, June 15: Best photos from around the world
Elderly people queue to be vaccinated against Covid-19 coronavirus at the Hsinchuang Stadium in New Taipei City. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to Covid-19, on the steps of the US Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi falls during the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match against Chile at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Indigenous Brazilians from different ethnic groups take part in a protest for land demarcation and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Covid-19 patients are assisted by health workers at the Intensive Care Unit in the Hospital de Clinicas, in San Lorenzo, Paraguay. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Joe Biden holds a news conference at the end of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Farmers take a lunch break from packing Cherries at an orchard in Tangmarg. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Talks with businesspeople may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little | Lucky Colour: maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | lucky Colour: Gold | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations | Lucky Colour: Fuschia | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Restaurants in Delhi open their doors for dine-in facilities after 2 months hiatus; see pics
UPDATED : Jun 14 2021, 20:46 IST
After being shut for almost two months, restauranteurs in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as they opened their doors to the customers on June 14, 2021. On June 13, the Delhi government decided to allow dine-in facilities to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
After being shut for almost two months, restauranteurs in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as they opened their doors to the customers on June 14, 2021.
On June 13, Delhi government decided to allow dine-in facilities to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.
Customers enjoy a meal at a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
A waiter sets a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
A waiter sanitises a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
Hundreds get vaccinated in drive-through event in Bengaluru; see pics
UPDATED : Jun 14 2021, 23:58 IST
Hundreds of people got vaccinated in a drive-through vaccination camp organised at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. The camp is open for the people to drive by and get the jab between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm and will go on until June 17.
Hundreds of people got vaccinated in a drive-through vaccination camp organised at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
The camp is open for the people to drive by and get the jab between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm and will go on until June 17. Credit: PTI Photo
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site set up at Vega City mall, Bannerghatta road. Credit: DH Photo
About 80 people who registered for Covishield turned up to get the jab, while 65 who registered for Covaxin drove in to get the injection. Credit: PTI Photo
People wait in their vehicles at a drive-in vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as she reacts during the drive-in vaccination drive in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo