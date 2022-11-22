In Pics |Celebrities who have adopted villages in India
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 22:42 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | suriya | mahesh babu | Chiranjeevi | Prakash Raj |
Here we list South superstars who have utilised their stardom and wealth for the betterment of the society by adopting villages and helping people lead better lives.
- 1 /6
- 2 /6
Chiranjeevi - As part of Prime Minister Modi’s Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, megastar Chiranjeevi adopted Perupalem village in Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
- 3 /6
Mahesh Babu – Tollywood’s Prince has adopted two villages, namely Siddhapuram in Telangana and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh. He had spent hefty amounts to provide basic needs to the people in these areas. He has helped in building schools, water tanks, roads and other facilities. Credit: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
- 4 /6
Suriya – Suriya, who carries out philanthropic works through his trust Agaram Foundation, has adopted villages in the Thiruvalluvar district in Tamil Nadu. Credit: Instagram/@actorsuriya
- 5 /6
Prakash Raj - Actor Prakash Raj has adopted Kondareddypally village in Balmoor Mandal in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. Credit: Instagram/@joinprakashraj
- 6 /6
Vishnu Manchu – Son of veteran actor Mohan Babu Manchu, Vishnu has adopted five villages near Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Instagram/@vishnumanchu
In Pics | Top 10 countries to buy 1 GB mobile data at cheapest price
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 20:58 IST
World news | Internet |
Here we list the top ten cheapest countries in terms of the average cost of 1 GB of mobile data, according to Cable.co.uk.
- 1 /11
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Saudi Arabia - Rs 124.11. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Rank 9 | UK - Rs 64.50. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Rank 8 | Australia - Rs 46.54. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Rank 7 | Russia - Rs 39.19. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Rank 6 | China - Rs 33.48. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Rank 5 | Pakistan - Rs 29.39. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Rank 4 | France - Rs 18.78. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Rank 3 | India - Rs 13.88. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Rank 2 | Italy - Rs 9.80. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Rank 1 | Israel - Rs 3.27. Credit: Reuters Photo
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 9 unknown facts about the birthday boy
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 12:08 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | bollywood |
Bollywood's emerging superstar Kartik Aaryan turned 32 today. His fans across the globe are celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. On his special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans should know.
- 1 /10
- 2 /10
Kartik Aaryan was born and raised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to Manish and Mala Tiwari, both of whom are doctors. His father is a paediatrician and his mother is a gynaecologist. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 3 /10
Kartik Aaryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari. He changed his name after entering Bollywood and started using Aaryan as his last name. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 4 /10
Reportedly, Kartik got lost while touring the national capital at the age of four. Kartik’s family had to seek the help of the police to find him. It took nearly four hours of rigorous search to find him. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 5 /10
In his struggling days in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan lived in an apartment with 12 aspiring actors and earned money by cooking for them. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 6 /10
Aaryan holds a degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 7 /10
Kartik Aaryan loves writing poems and stories. He makes sure that he dedicates some time to pen down a few lines. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 8 /10
Kartik Aaryan is also a sportsperson and a member of the All-Stars Football Club. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 9 /10
Kartik leads a lavish lifestyle and his garage shows his ardent love for luxury cars. He owns Lamborghini Urus, BMW 520 D, Porsche 718 Boxster, and a Mini Cooper S convertible to name a few. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 10 /10
Apart from acting, Kartik is also a good host and hosted the 2018 IIFA Awards with Ayushmann Khurrana and the 2019 Zee Cine Awards with Vicky Kaushal. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
News in Pics, November 22, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 06:26 ISTWorld news | Sports News | Argentina | Qatar | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Mexico |
- 1 /6
A man takes a picture of a doll representing the Child of the Miracles dressed in the Mexican national soccer team jersey at the Parroquia San Gabriel Arcangel a day before the match between Mexico and Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
England fans are seen after the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Joe Biden talks to troops during a visit at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
A young Argentina fan is seen during the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and teammate Alejandro Gomez warm up during Argentina's training on the eve of the group C World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia, in Doha. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 6 /6
rtist dressed as 'Kathakali' dancers during a cultural event in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 21 2022, 23:21 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
- 2 /13
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay