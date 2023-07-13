As the clock ticks for ISRO's high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all eyes are on the launch. Scientists are keen to taste success with a soft landing on the lunar surface and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 today as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching the hugely-anticipated mission from this spaceport at 2.35 pm (IST) .