In Pics | Celebs celebrate Holi with pomp
UPDATED : Mar 19 2022, 16:32 IST
Holi | bollywood | vicky kaushal | Katrina Kaif | Anupam Kher | Amitabh Bachchan | Jaya Bachchan | Neha Dhupia | Mouni Roy | Pankaj Tripathi | Priyanka Chopra | Nick Jonas | priyanka chopra jonas | esha deol | Vidya Balan |
Holi is the time for friends, family and loved ones to come together! Here we take a look at some of the celebrities who celebrated Holi with pomp.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Celebs celebrate Holi with pomp
- 2 /11
Bollywood film megastar Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan celebrates the festival of Holi, in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
- 3 /11
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses for pictures while holding Gulal (colour powder) for Holi celebrations during a promotion for the upcoming action comedy film 'Jalsa' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas shared some stunning pictures of them paying with colours. Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
- 5 /11
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the festival with their loved ones. Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
- 6 /11
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi shared pictures of him celebrating the festival of colours with his wife and other family members. Credit: Instagram/@pankajtripathi
- 7 /11
Popular TV actress Mouni Roy, who recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa, also shared pictures with hands smeared in coloured powder. Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy
- 8 /11
'Dhoom girl' Esha Deol celebrated the festival of colour with her family. Credit: Instagram/@imeshadeol
- 9 /11
Actress Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain celebrates Holi in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate Holi. Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “The best kinda mess! From ours to yours. #happyholi.” Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia
- 11 /11
Actor Anupam Kher celebrated the festival with film director Vivek Agnihotri and his 'The Kashmir Files' co-star Pallavi Joshi. Credit: Instagram/@anupampkher
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, March 19: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 19 2022, 06:05 ISTHoli | Ukraine | China | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Syria | UAE | International Space Station |
- 1 /7
A delivery man (L in blue) is seen arriving to deliver an order outside of a locked down neighbourhood after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Huangpu district, in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (L) being greeted by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs , in the capital Abu Dhabi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
People are seen as they cross the Medyka Polish-Ukrainian border crossing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis ?atveev and Sergei Korsakov walk before boarding the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft prior to the launch at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Residents take refuge in a metro station, being used as bomb shelter in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Women in Bengaluru play with water and colours on the occasion of Holi. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath
- 7 /7
A view of a reddish full moon on the occasion of 'Panguni Uthiram' at the Tri-Sea point, in Kanyakumari. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - March 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 19 2022, 00:01 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - March 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short lived. Be careful not to come on too strongly | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure that you get legal matters checked out thoroughly. Health problems may prevail if you haven't been getting enough rest. Use your creative talent in order to accomplish your goals | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer | Unexpected expenses for the house crop up, like repairs and maintenance. An old friend comes calling with an interesting offer. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | It is a good day for you to make amends to an old friend, revenge is a dish best eaten cold. So let bygones be bygones, and you extend a hand in friendship | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or tow is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Some of your new friends may not be that trustworthy. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You'll find travel or involvement in large groups gratifying. Short trips will prove to be more fruitful than you imagined. Someone in your family may bring about major changes in your usual routine | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sahittarius | Don't rely on others to do your work. You will get out of shape easily if you don't keep on top of things. Don't be too eager to buy things for those who really don't deserve it | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 18 2022, 19:50 IST
holi colours | holi songs | Jawan | BSF | Border security force | Festival | Festivals |
While the whole nation is celebrating Holi, BSF Jawans away from homes, celebrated the festival of colours with their colleagues at the border. Here we bring some pictures of BSF Jawans celebrating the festival of colours with great passion.
- 1 /9
BSF Jawans celebrate Holi with great zeal; See Pics Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers apply colours as they celebrate Holi at the India-Pakistan border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Jawans were also clicked dancing to the dhol beats while celebrate the festival of colour. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers sing songs and dance as they play Holi at the Indo-Pak border of Golpattan, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
Daubed in colours BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with great zeal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
BSF Jawans sing and dance as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
On the outskirts of Agartala, BSF Jawans were seen celebrating the festival with the Border Guard of Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh apply colours during the Holi festival, on the outskirts of Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel play with colours at battalion headquarter in Ajnala village, some 28 Km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 18 2022, 19:49 IST
holi colours | holi songs | News | India News | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
Celebrities from Haryana and Punjab graced Jogender Singh's Holi party which was celebrated with great pomp in Rohtak. The festival saw some well-known celebrities from showbiz and politicians from Haryana and Punjab gracing the occasion. Take a look at the pictures...
- 1 /10
Here's how Punjabi celebs celebrated Holi; See Pics Credit: Special Arrangement
- 2 /10
The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great pomp in the house of Dr. Jogender Singh, Founder of OPJS University in Rohtak. Celebrities and politicians from Punjab and Haryana were seen catching on to the Holi vibe at his party. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Anamika Baba shakes her legs with Ajay Hooda at the Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
Vindu Dara Singh arrives in style for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
Stand-up comedian Khayali Saharan gestures as he arrives for Jogender Singh's party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
Anamika Baba and Ajay Hooda pose together for a photo. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
Actor Rubby Chauhan strikes an animated pose during Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Punjabi actress Sheeba looks radiant in white at Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /10
TV actress Shilpa Raizada gets clicked during Jogender Singh's Holi party in Rohtak. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /10
Sonali Phogat poses as she arrives for Jogender Singh's Holi party. Credit: Special Arrangement