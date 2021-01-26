Agitating farmers on Tuesday set out on a tractor rally, parallel to the official Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. Driving tractors and marching on foot, farmers started gathering in huge numbers at the police barricades set up near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in north Delhi and Tikri border in West Delhi for the Kisan Ganatantra Parade since early morning. The rally was permitted to begin at 12:00 noon but farmers broke barricades at the three Delhi border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur around 4 hours before the scheduled time, resulting in chaos in some places. Here are some of the pictures from today's tractor rally.