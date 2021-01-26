In Pics | Chaos at Delhi borders as farmers break barricades, enter Delhi before permitted time
Agitating farmers on Tuesday set out on a tractor rally, parallel to the official Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath. Driving tractors and marching on foot, farmers started gathering in huge numbers at the police barricades set up near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in north Delhi and Tikri border in West Delhi for the Kisan Ganatantra Parade since early morning. The rally was permitted to begin at 12:00 noon but farmers broke barricades at the three Delhi border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur around 4 hours before the scheduled time, resulting in chaos in some places. Here are some of the pictures from today's tractor rally.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Chaos at Delhi borders as farmers break barricades. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Tens of thousands of farmers drove a convoy of tractors festooned with brightly-coloured flags through the outskirts of New Delhi on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Thousands more, steering tractors bearing the flags of India and farm unions, had streamed in from neighbouring states for several days ahead of the rally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Farmers break the police barricades at the Ghazipur border as move towards Akshardham during their tractor rally as chaos erupted in some places. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they had been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 26: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 2 /7
Impeachment managers Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Diana DeGette (D-CO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Stacey Plaskett (D-US Virgin Islands AT-Large), Joe Neguse (D-CO), and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) leave the Senate floor after delivering an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump for trial on accusations of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 3 /7
Police clash with protesters on Australia Day demanding that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain's first fleet and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians, at a march in Sydney. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 4 /7
Attendees wait for their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen rapid test results before a conference held by the Institute of Policy Studies at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore. Credit: Reuters.
- 5 /7
Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch celebrates the Vespers of the Solemnity of the Conversion of Saint Paul at St. Paul's Basilica outside the Walls, in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters.
- 6 /7
People walk in a street in Nantes amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in France. Credit: Reuters photo.
- 7 /7
Caparisoned elephants at Ernakulam Siva temple's Pooram festival in Kochi. Credit: PTI photo.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
List of famous chief guests on Republic Day parades
For the first time in 55 years, India will celebrate Republic Day in the national capital without a chief guest, due to the global situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, here's look at the most famous chief guests who visited India in the past to mark the day:
- 1 /15
As India gets ready for its 72nd Republic Day in New Delhi, chairs are pictured along the Rajpath for the spectators on the eve. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /15
2020 | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
2019 | South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
2018 | Former President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /15
2017 | UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
2015 | Former US President Barack Obama. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
2016 | Former President of France Francois Hollande. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /15
2014 | Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /15
2007 | Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /15
2003 | Former President of Iran Mohammad Khatami. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /15
1995 | Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela. Credit: Getty Images
- 12 /15
1998 | Former President of Sri Lanka Junius Jayewardene
- 13 /15
1967 | Last King of Afghanistan Mohammed Zahir Shah. Credit: Getty Images
- 14 /15
1961 | Queen of the United Kingdom Elizabeth II. Credit: Getty Images
- 15 /15
1950 | Former President of Indonesia Achmed Sukarno. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
R-Day | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally
Caravans of tractors clogged a key highway in northern India on Monday as tens of thousands of farmers protesting against agriculture reforms streamed into the capital ahead of celebrations for Republic Day.
(Reuters report)
- 1 /7
In Pics | How farmers are gearing up for the tractor rally on Republic Day
- 2 /7
Loudspeakers blared anti-government songs as the lengthy procession of vehicles rolled down National Highway 44. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Several rounds of talks with Modi's government have made little headway, and protesters now aim to up the ante with the procession set to follow Tuesday's military parade. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Police said they would allow at least 12,000 tractors to traverse a 100-km (62-mile) stretch around the capital. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally, during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
More tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A farmer stands near a tractor trolley with the Tricolor pasted on it, during their ongoing agitation. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 25: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
People pay their respects at a memorial site for those who have died from the novel coronavirus Covid-19 at Arnswalder Platz, in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 2 /7
This handout picture released by UNICEF shows residents of the Praia Nova neighbourhood in Beira seeking shelter and protection as Cyclone Eloise hits the country, on January 23, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 3 /7
Farmers arrive from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan against new farm laws, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 4 /7
Seattle-area medical network Virginia Mason held a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center that aimed to vaccinate 2000 individuals that day, in downtown Seattle, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 5 /7
Artist Jonas Never (@never1959) paints a mural of Senator Bernie Sanders in Culver City, California. Credit: AFP Photo.
- 6 /7
Demostrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo.
- 7 /7
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Credit: AFP Photo.