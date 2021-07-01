In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party
As a red flag bearing the sickle and hammer cut through the early-morning Beijing sky, the message was clear: as it marks its centenary, the Communist Party is determined that only it will continue to rule China. In the capital's immense Tiananmen Square, tens of thousands of handpicked spectators cheered, sang, and waved flags. To mark the 100th-anniversary ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the crowd was bussed in throughout the night to pass through rigorous security and health checks. Organisers left nothing to chance to disrupt a triumphant show of success for the ruling party, beefing up security across the city and carefully coordinating the neatly choreographed crowd.
- 1 /15
- 2 /15
As a red flag bearing the sickle and hammer cut through the early-morning Beijing sky, the message was clear: the Communist Party is determined that only it will continue to rule China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /15
In the capital's immense Tiananmen Square, tens of thousands of handpicked spectators cheered, sang, and waved flags. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /15
To mark the 100th anniversary ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the crowd was bussed in throughout the night to pass through rigorous security and health checks. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /15
Organisers were leaving nothing to chance to disrupt a triumphant show of success for the ruling party, beefing up security across the city and carefully coordinating the neatly choreographed crowd. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /15
As Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the podium, he pledged China will never again allow itself to be oppressed by other nations. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /15
There was no military parade -- often expected in China on grand occasions -- but there was a flag-raising ceremony, a 100-gun salute, and promises to build the country's army into a world-class military force. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
Cultural performers dance on the stage during the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's nest national stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
A Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's nest national stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
Performers dressed in Army dress perform during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /15
Performers dance during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's nest national stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /15
Artists perform during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /15
Dance performers perform during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /15
Artists perform during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /15
Performers dance during a Cultural Performance as part of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's nest national stadium in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
