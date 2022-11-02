In Pics | CMs Himachal Pradesh has seen over the years
As Himachal Pradesh gears up for its Assembly bypolls on November 12, election fever is slowly engulfing the state. The ruling party of BJP seeks re-election in the state, while the Congress party is aiming to wrest power from the saffron party. The counting of votes will be held on December 8. Here is a list of chief ministers that Himachal Pradesh has seen over the years.
Yashwant Singh Parmar - Indian National Congress - Pachhad (1952-1956), Shri Renukaji (1963-1977). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Thakur Ram Lal - Indian National Congress - Jubbal-Kotkhai (28 January 1977-30 April 1977), (1980-1983). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Shanta Kumar - Bharatiya Janata Party - Sullah (1977-1980), Palampur (1990-1992). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Virbhadra Singh - Indian National Congress - Jubbal-Kotkhai (1983-1990), Rohru (1993-1998), (2003-2007), Shimla Rural (2012-2017). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Prem Kumar Dhumal - Bharatiya Janata Party - Bamsan (2007-2012). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Jai Ram Thakur - Bharatiya Janata Party - Seraj (2017-present). Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Schools shut, streets flooded as heavy rains paralyse Chennai again
Record rainfall was registered in Chennai and its suburbs on November 1. The downpour began overnight, leading to inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 cm in a single day, and suburban Red Hills 13 cm followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city. The Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and a holiday for schools and colleges.
Schools shut, streets flooded as heavy rains paralyse Chennai again
With northeast monsoon in full fury, the Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and holiday for schools and colleges. Credit: AFP Photo
The orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram and Vellore districts. Credit: AFP Photo
Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared holidays for both schools and colleges; only schools are shut in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts. Credit: AFP Photo
Since the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has been lashing many parts of the state with the capital city Chennai and adjacent districts facing heavy to very heavy fall. Credit: PTI Photo
The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till November 5 with thunder and lightning. Credit: PTI Photo
People were evacuated from low-lying areas and relief centres have been opened at places with heavy to very heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvanamallai districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
This picture shows people making way through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rainfall. Credit: AFP Photo
Motorists make their way along a street amid a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar conferred Karnataka Ratna award posthumously
Karnataka's highest civilian award, the 'Karnataka Ratna', was conferred posthumously on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). South Indian actors Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty were guests at the event in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conferred the award.
In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar conferred Karnataka Ratna award posthumously
Karnataka's highest civilian award, the 'Karnataka Ratna', was conferred posthumously on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Credit: PTI Photo
Puneeth is the 9th recipient of this prestigious honour. The event, which took place on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state Legislature and secretariat here, was shortened and held in a hurried manner, due to sudden rains. Credit: PTI Photo
The Karnataka Ratna award, a full silver plaque and a 50 gram gold medal, was received by the late actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, in the presence of his actor brother Shivarajkumar and other family members. Credit: PTI Photo
Superstars Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty were among the notable guests at the event, which was also attended by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo
Several noteworthy personalities from the film and literary world, ministers, political leaders, and legislators, were among those present at the event. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai personally felicitated Ashwini as actor Junior NTR and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy looked on during the felicitation ceremony at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A large number of people also gathered at the venue on Ambedkar Road in front of the Vidhana Soudha despite the rains, and road was closed off to traffic. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters were advised to use alternate routes by the traffic police. Credit: PTI Photo
Considered an iconic star in Kannada cinema, Puneeth, the youngest of five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, died of a cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. Credit: PTI Photo
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2. Take a look at some of the fun facts about your favourite star.
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Shah Rukh Khan has done over two dozen cameos in his career. Credit: PTI Photo
Not many know that SRK’s debut film was ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, but due to the delay in the release of the film, ‘Deewana’ is considered to be his debut film. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Shah Rukh Khan has a phobia of riding horses. He also avoids eating ice cream. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan is one of few celebs to have been honoured with the equivalent of a knighthood in Malaysia. Credit: PTI Photo
Shah Rukh Khan is superstitious about numbers and all the number plates of his vehicles read 555. He believes that it brings him good luck. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
SRK, who had fallen in love with Gauri during the time he was living in Delhi, married Gauri Khan three times. SRK and Gauri registered themselves for a court marriage after which the couple had a 'nikah' on August 26, 1991, and decided to marry again according to Hindu tradition on October 25,1991. Credit: Instagram/gaurikhan
Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood to have received three foreign doctorates from three universities. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
Apart from acting, SRK has got good business skills. Before entering showbiz, Shah Rukh ran a restaurant in Delhi’s Daryaganj. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The world’s biggest skyscraper Burj Khalifa paid special tribute to SRK by displaying his visuals and wishes on his 55th birthday. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
SRK came to Mumbai with a big dream and Rs 20 in his pocket and now he is among the richest actors in the world with a net worth estimated at around $600 million. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
News in Pics, November 2, 2022: Best photos from the world
Police stand guard at the cordoned scene of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro with a Brazilian flag walks between trucks during a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors walk along the pier of the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the starting point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A man wearing an aquarium with goldfishes on his head walks among the pedestrians at the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the start point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
US President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo