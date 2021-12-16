In Pics | Countries with most and least number of female entrepreneurs
Female entrepreneurs are common in developing nations like Angola and in developed countries on the Arabian Peninsular, like Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. In the Americas, Panama, Chile and the United States make this list, according to a study carried out in 43 countries and territories by the Global Entrepreneurship Research Association.
Central African country of Angola reported 51.1% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Panama reported 29.1% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Saudi Arabia reported 17.7% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: AFP Photo
United States reported 13.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
South Korea reported 10.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
The Netherlands reported 9.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Egypt reported 5.4% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Germany reported 4.4% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
India reported 2.6% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Italy reported 0.9% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
