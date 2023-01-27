In Pics | Cricketer Akshar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony
Indian cricketer Akshar Patel, who did extremely well in the recently concluded T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara on January 26.
- 1 /10
Cricketer Akshar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony
- 2 /10
Indian all-rounder Akshar Patel married his longtime girlfriend Meha Patel in a gala ceremony in Vadodara on January 26, 2023. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Several photos from his wedding surfaced online. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
Akshar's friends and family attended the wedding. In this photo, cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and his wife are seen posing with the newlyweds. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
Akshar wore an off-white sherwani while Meha opted for a matching white lehenga paired with a heavy neckpiece and earrings. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
Check out this adorable picture of Akshar Patel and Meha Patel from their dreamy wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
Akshar and Meha pose with ex-cricketer Mohammad Kaif at the sangeet ceremony in Vadodara. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Akshay and Meha were said to have been dating for the last ten years and Akshay had shared adorable pictures of his lady love on social media several times. Credit: Instagram/@akshar.patel
- 9 /10
Akshay and Meha got engaged last year in an intimate ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@meha2026
- 10 /10
Akshay Patel and Meha Patel during their engagement ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@meha2026
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
Mumbai's very own 'cherry blossom' season is here. For those who cannot experience the phenomenon first-hand, here are a few photographs shared by photographer Ujwal Puri on social media. Check it out...
- 1 /8
In pics: Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink
- 2 /8
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is smeared in pink as 'cherry blossom' season begins. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 3 /8
Although similar to Japan's famous cherry blossoms, these blossoms belong to a different flower. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 4 /8
Tabebuia rosea, also called pink poui, and rosy trumpet tree, blossoms once in a year painting the city in pink. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 5 /8
These plants typically flower between December and February. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 6 /8
The Eastern Express Highway between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli in Mumbai is peppered with these pink blossoms. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 7 /8
The sight of pink flowers carpeting the entire road has passersby mesmerised. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
- 8 /8
The blossoms also attracts innumerable visitors. Credit: Ujwal Puri (Instagram/@ompsyram)
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at box office on its release day
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie 'Pathaan' has broken all the previous records as the movie minted a whopping 55 crore net in India and registered the highest-ever first-day collection for a Hindi film. The movie 'Pathaan' collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on the first day of its release. Here we list the 10 new achievements and records of Pathaan...
- 1 /11
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at the box office on its release day
- 2 /11
'Pathaan' is the widest Hindi release of all time in India. The total screen count now is 8,000 worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
'Pathaan' has set the record of the highest grossing Hindi film on its release day. The movie has collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on its first day of the release. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
'Pathaan' has set the record for highest grossing first day for a non holiday release. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
'Pathaan' is YRF's third film to cross Rs. 50 Cr+ net box office collections on the first day after WAR (Rs 53.35 Cr) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Cr). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
'Pathaan' ($ 4.4 million) is the third biggest movie for SRK which has witnessed highest opening in overseas after 'Dilwale' ($3.4 million) and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' ($3.5 million). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day film for Deepika Padukone as well. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Pathaan is now the first-ever Hindi movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release. The movie reportedly has made more than Rs 106 crore in gross global box office collections. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Yash Raj Films. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
'Pathaan' (55 crore) has surpassed the 'Baahubali's 41 crore record to become the all time highest Day 1 Hindi net on holiday. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, January 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /4
Ukrainian teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov, 45, stands in his former school, destroyed in April 2022 when the surrounding area became the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in Shandrigolovo, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /4
The waste and debris were carried into the Drina River from neighbouring municipalities in Bosnia and the neighbouring countries of Serbia and Montenegro after the recent floods. Local authorities fear that the defences will break down under the increased load and give way, causing another ecological disaster and endangering the nearby Visegrad hydroelectric plant. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /4
A spokesman for the U.N. food agency says malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, healthcare and other critical support to people, but distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /4
An Afghan boy sorts traditional sweets at a factory in Jalalabad. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus | Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
- 4 /13
Gemini | An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
- 5 /13
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
- 6 /13
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don’t betray other’s secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 6
- 8 /13
Libra | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad is fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. .Colour: Purple Number: 3
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don’t let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 1
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 2
- 12 /13
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6