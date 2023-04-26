In Pics | Cricketers who've played in every IPL season
From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Manish Pandey, here we take a look at the players who have played in every IPL season from the first season in 2008.
In Pics | Cricketers who've played in every IPL season
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Kohli was acquired by RCB ahead of the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and since then he has played only for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the cash-rich T20 tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Everyone's favourite and a leader par excellence, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) side from the beginning, except for the two years (2016-17), when the team was suspended from the league due to the involvement of their officials in the 2013 betting case. During CSK's two-year suspension, Dhoni led Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2016 season. Credit: PTI Photo
One of the highest run-scorers in the history of IPL, Rohit Sharma has been a part of the league since its inception. Rohit started his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011. Since then, he has been a vital player for MI and has led them to five IPL titles. Credit: AFP Photo
A veteran of the IPL, Karthik has been involved in all the editions of the league and has played for half a dozen IPL teams since the inaugural of 2008 season. Credit: PTI Photo
Stylish player Shikhar Dhawan kickstarted his IPL career with the then Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and has played for teams like Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings XI since its inception. Credit: PTI Photo
Wicketkeeper and a handy contributor with the bat, Wriddhiman Saha has displayed his skills for several IPL teams since its beginning. He has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Manish Pandey started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with Mumbai Indians in 2008 and has featured in all 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Manish is among the only seven players to play at least one match in every season of the IPL till date. Credit: AFP Photo
