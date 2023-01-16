Delhi continues to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for a cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. It said minimum temperatures will gradually rise by three to five degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance.