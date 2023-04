Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, music director M M Keeravaani, who bagged India's first Oscar for an original song for the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were among those who were conferred the Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on April 5. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several union ministers, and other guests were present at the function.