Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan, whose name popped up during the #MeToo movement in India, was away from the limelight for almost four years. He was also alienated by the industry following sexual harassment charges levelled against him. Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss Season 16 this year has irked many and netizens have lashed out at the makers and host Salman Khan saying they're disappointed with Sajid's participation in one of the most popular TV reality shows. For the unversed, here we list some of the controversies involving Sajid Khan.