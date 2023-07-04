In Pics | Foods one must try this monsoon season
- 1 /7
In Pics | Foods one must try this monsoon season.
- 2 /7
Soups are the best monsoon food for people who love to enjoy the cold weather with something hot and spicy. Classics like tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, or creamy mushroom soup are all great choices. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /7
It is natural to crave something fried and crispy during the rainy season. Pakoras are made by deep-frying batter-coated vegetables and are the perfect dish to enjoy during rainy evenings. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /7
You can also enjoy a freshly baked pizza with your favorite toppings. The combination of melted cheese, savory sauce, and various toppings is hard to resist, making it a great comfort food. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /7
Roasted or boiled corn on the cob is a classic rainy day snack. Season it with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime for added flavor. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /7
You can also enjoy a comforting plate of pasta with your favorite sauce, whether it's a rich tomato-based sauce, creamy Alfredo, or a hearty Bolognese. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /7
Warm beverages like hot chocolate, tea, or coffee can provide warmth and a cozy feeling while watching the rain. Add some spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for extra flavor. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Actresses who've started their own production houses
Kriti Sanon has joined the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara, to name a few, and has taken another huge step in her career by becoming a producer. Here, we list some actresses who've started their own production houses.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Actresses who've started their own production houses
- 2 /9
'Adipurush' star Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to start her own production house. The actress took to social media to announce that she has launched her own production house, named Blue Butterfly Films. Sanon will soon begin work on her next big venture 'Do Patti', which will be bankrolled by her production house. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /9
Anushka Sharma founded her production company in October 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, has since produced films like 'NH10', 'Pari', 'Phillauri' and web series Paatal Lok'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /9
Priyanka Chopra founded her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, in 2015. With her company, Priyanka endorses budding filmmakers and small films, thereby providing platforms to new directors, actors, and writers. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /9
'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara also owns a production company, Rowdy Pictures, along with her beau Vignesh Shivan and it was incorporated officially in August 2018. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /9
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too launched her own production house, Manikarnika Films, in May 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /9
One of the most promising stars in showbiz, Alia Bhatt turned producer and started her own production house, Eternal Sunshine, in March 2021. Her first production venture was 'Darlings' in association with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /9
Deepika Padukone turned producer with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which she co-produced with Fox Studios. Subsequently, Deepika co-produced Kabir Khan's '83' in 2021. The 37-year-old runs her production house, Ka Productions. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /9
Taapsee Pannu launched her own production house named Outsiders Films in July 2021. Her maiden production was the horror-thriller 'Blurrr', which released in December 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 5, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /4
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /4
Longshoremen with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) strike outside New Westminster Port in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /4
Local residents, including a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty wrapped in caution tape, hold their own Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /4
Local residents hold their own Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Buck full supermoon from around the world
This rare celestial event, buck full supermoon, was witnessed from Argentina to Britain last night. This supermoon in July is called buck full supermoon because of its closeness to Earth. According to NASA, this buck-full supermoon is expected to appear for roughly three days and where the moon will be seen as 5.8 per cent bigger and 12.8 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. Here are some pictures from the event.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Buck full supermoon from around the world. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' is seen behind street lights, in Ronda, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
The full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises over Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' is seen as it rises behind the Iguazu Falls, on the Argentine side of the Iguazu River in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises in Larnaca, Cyprus. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Photos | 10 best hospitals around the world in 2023
The healthcare industry is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing industries. Reportedly, consuming over 10% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of most developed nations. Newsweek along with global data firm Statista came up with the list their fifth annual list of the World’s Best Hospitals in 2023. This survey was conducted by speaking to over 80,000 medical professionals across 28 countries. Here we take a look at the top ten best hospitals worldwide.
- 1 /11
In Pics | World’s 10 Best Hospitals in 2023.
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in United States. Credit: Instagram/@uclahealth
- 3 /11
Rank 09 | Singapore General Hospital in Singapore. Credit: Instagram/@sghseen
- 4 /11
Rank 08 | AP-HP - Hopital Universitaire Pitie Salpetriere in France. Credit: Instagram/@hopitalpitiesalpetriere
- 5 /11
Rank 07 | Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin in Germany. Credit: Instagarma/@chariteberlin
- 6 /11
Rank 06 | Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset in Sweden. Credit: Instagram/@karolinskaunivsjukh
- 7 /11
Rank 05 | Toronto General in Canada. Credit: Instagram/@uhntoronto
- 8 /11
Rank 04 | John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Credit: Instagram/@hopkinsmedicine
- 9 /11
Rank 03 | Harvard's University Hospital Massachusetts General in Boston, United States. Credit: Instagram/@massgeneral
- 10 /11
Rank 02 | Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, United States. Credit: Instagram/@clevelandclinic
- 11 /11
Rank 01 | Mayo Clinic in Rochester, United States. Credit: Instagram/@mayoclinic