In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night
With the increase in the use of technology and other developments, traditional nine-to-five jobs are falling out. We have been seeing the rise of odd-hour commitments be it working, travelling, driving or even partying. While many have adapted to it, some face difficulties when it comes to staying awake at night. Here we list five foods that will help you stay awake while the rest of the world is asleep.
In Pics | 5 foods that keep you awake at night. Credit: Getty Images
Coffee: A cup of coffee can keep us wide awake on busy nights as caffeine blocks sleep-promoting receptors in the brain called adenosine receptors. Hence, it keeps us alert and energetic. Credit: Getty Images
Dark Chocolate: Dark Chocolate is the greatest source of caffeine apart from coffee. Its rich and dense flavour is enough to keep your senses engaged. Four squares of pure dark chocolate can have a similar effect on sleep as a whole cup of coffee. Credit: Getty Images
Green Chillies: Green Chillies are rich in Capsaicin and can boost body temperature. The burst of heat can supply enough energy to keep going for about an hour. However, consume these with care as they can burn the tongue easily. Credit: DH Photo/Anup R Thippeswamy
Fatty foods: Eating foods high in fat, like fried chicken, cheesy foods and fatty meats, may contribute to poor sleep. Study shows that higher fat intake may affect sleep pattern. Credit: Getty Images
Black Tea: A warm tea can keep you awake for hours due to its caffeine-rich composition. However, it's best to avoid consuming it with milk as it may cause minor heartburn. Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, November 19, 2022: Best photos from around the world
A woman seats at Flags square, in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Local residents rush for an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson. Credit: AFP Photo
Boys run along the dried-up portion of a riverbed on the banks of river Ganges in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistani naval marine take part in a drill during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 at the beach in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
Medical interns and students hold rally near the Pantheon during a day of strike called by several unions to protest against the extension of general doctors studies by one year in geographical areas suffering a lack of medical personnel, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A man pushes a cart past colourful boards put up at a closed shop in Chester on November 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot favourites
The Golden Boot is the most coveted award by every goalscorer, and a chance to carve their name in international footballing history. The award was introduced in 1982 when it was called the Golden Shoe but later got a more football-leaning rebrand. A minimum of 4 goals in the competition is needed to be in contention for the award and over the years many known names like Gerd Muller and Brazil's Ronaldo have won the award.
If there is a tie in any year, then as per rules introduced in 1994, the one with the fewer number of penalties is considered. Assists and minutes played are further considered if the tie is still not resolved.
Apart from the names on the list, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo would also be players to keep an eye on this season, though it remains to be seen how far Poland progresses, which will ultimately impact Barcelona's star signing's scoring abilities.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot favourites. Credit: AFP, Reuters Photos
Kylian Mbappé had a fantastic World Cup in 2018, when France won and he scored a goal in the final too against Croatia. Since then, the Frenchman has gone from strength to strength and his exploits at PSG are testament to the fact. He's already netted 43 goals in 2022, making him the top scorer in all competitions within top 5 European leagues. It remains to be seen if Mbappé keeps the momentum going in Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
This will probably be Neymar's last World Cup and the Brazilian will look for a chance to prove his mettle. Eight years ago, the flashy playmaker bore the weight of an entire nation but crashed out due to an injury. Following this, Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss to Germany. However, Neymar is in fine form this season, as seen in PSG. Brazil is also the highest-rated side this World Cup and the situation is just right for him to be a serious contender for the Golden Boot. Credit: Reuters Photo
If Mbappé doesn't deliver, there is always Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker has had his shooting boots on for some time, though an injury has taken some steam out of the Frenchman. However, having missed out on the glory in France's 2018 win, Benzema will be looking to make a mark this time. Credit: Reuters Photo
Harry Kane won the Golden Boot in 2018 and it remains to be seen if the Englishman can win it twice in a row. England have a good squad and Kane has been having a great season with Tottenham where his shots and passes have become the talk of the North London club. He's only three goals short to overtake Wayne Rooney as England's record goalscorer, but the bigger question on the Englishman's mind - heading into Qatar - is whether it is coming home this time. Credit: AFP Photo
Nobody can discount the little magician from Argentina. Messi has been in fine form and could well be a contender for the Golden Ball as well. However, Messi will have to improve his shot-conversion rate if he wants to clinch the Golden Boot. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | 10 most valuable currencies in the world
Here we list the top 10 strongest currencies in the world.
In Pics | 10 most valuable currencies in the world
10 | Canadian Dollar - 1 CAD = 61.30 INR. Credit: Pexels/T Royce Xan
09 | US Dollar - 1 USD = 81.64 INR. Credit: Reuters Photo
08 | Swiss Franc - 1 CHF = 85.85 INR. Credit: Getty Images
07 | European Euro - 1 EUR = 84.76 INR. Credit: AFP Photo
06 | British Pound Sterling - 1 GBP = 97.29 INR. Credit: AFP Photo
05 | Cayman Islands Dollar - 1 KYD = 98.25 INR. Credit: Twitter/@wcchen
04 | Jordanian Dinar - 1 JOB = 115.09 INR. Credit: Pexels/Currency Universe
03 | Omani Rial - 1 OMP = 212.24 INR. Credit: Pexels/Amir Ghoorchiani
02 | Bahraini Dinar - 1 BHD = 216.84 INR. Credit: Twitter/@EvpAlert
01 | Kuwaiti Dinar - 1 KWD = 265.56 INR. Credit: Twitter/@EvpAlert