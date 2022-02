Bappi Lahiri had an illustrious career spanning over five decades, starting from his first work in the 1972 film, 'Daadu', with the song "Chalte Chalte", "Surakshaa" and others as his disco beats became popular among the youth, earning him the title of 'Disco king' in India. Remembering him, we bring you some photographs of the veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri from his personal album.