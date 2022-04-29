In Pics| Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman’s post-wedding party
Indian Premier League (IPL) Team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) organized a party for their star player Glenn Maxwell and his newly-wedded wife Vini Raman. The ethnic-themed party was organised at the RCB team hotel where every member of the IPL franchise had some fun inside the biosecure bubble.
In Pics| Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman’s post-wedding party Credit: RCB
Glen married Vini after dating her almost five years. Vini is an Indian-origin pharmacist based in Melbourne. Credit: RCB
Glen Maxwell and Vini Raman are seen cutting the cake during their post-wedding party. Credit: RCB
Virat Kohli poses with his wife Anushka Sharma at the party. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
The party saw RCB players in full attendance. Several pictures and videos from the party have surfaced online. Credit: RCB
RCB captain Faf du Plessis attended the party with his wife and kids. Credit: RCB
Virat Kohli looked dapper in black. Credit: RCB
Glen Maxwell and Vini Raman pose with RCB players at the party. Credit: RCB
Virat Kohli grooves to some foot tapping numbers at the party. Credit: RCB
An adorable picture of Glen Maxwell and Vini Raman from the party. Credit: RCB
Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma at the party. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
PM Modi visits Assam, launches projects worth Rs 1,000 crores
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the northeastern Indian state of Assam where he laid the foundation stone for several projects worth several hundred crores. Here are some pictures from PM Modi's Assam visit.
PM Modi visits Assam, launches projects worth Rs 1,000 crores including cancer hospitals Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam where he laid the foundation stone for several projects. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than ₹ 500 crores, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region. Credit: PTI Photo
During the programme, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. Credit: PTI Photo
The state will reportedly develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around ₹ 1,150 crores. Credit: PTI Photo
At Dibrugarh, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Credit: PTI Photo
In this photo, PM Modi is seen greeting his supporters during his visit to Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greet the audience during the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ in Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi addresses supporters during the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong, Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets BJP supporters as he arrives to address the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong district, Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally, in Dibrugarh. Credit: PTI Photo
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitates PM Modi during the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ in Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the supporters during the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi in Karbi Anglong, Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, April 29: Best photos from around world
Afghan children play in a field in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman along with a child takes a bath from a roadside tap on a hot summer day in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
A particpant holds up the national flag of Israel on the sidelines of The March of the Living that takes places at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp to honour the victims of the Holocaust, near the historical gate of Birkenau (Auschwitz II) near the village of Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. Credit: AFP Photo
The pack rides past a rapeseed field during the third stage, from Echallens to Echallens, of the Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour 2022 cycling race near Echallens, western Switzerland. Credit: AFP Photo
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (4R) walks during his visit in Borodianka, outside Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Cambodian farmers harvest water mimosa, a popular vegetable dish, at a farm in Phnom Penh. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers operate excavators amidst burning garbage after a fire broke out at the Bhalaswa landfill in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 29, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 29, 2022
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you have one, could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting | Lucky Colour: Olive green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A period of change and transition begins, with the moon bringing new endeavours to fruition. Singles may find an opportunity to cross the frontier of romance. Travel, study or people from overseas may be involved | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A trip abroad or even a foreign junket becomes possible. Passions escalate – so keep your cool and avoid angry outbursts. You may go back on a nostalgic trip or an old flame flickers back into your life | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 lesser known facts about actress
One of the highest-paid stars in South Industry, Samantha is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for her. On her big day, we take a look at look at ten lesser-known facts about this self-made star you must know.
Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 10 lesser known facts about actress
Not many know that Samantha’s other name is Yashodha. Only her close friends and family call her by that name. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Before entering showbiz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked as a ‘welcome girl’ - someone who gets dressed in a traditional dress to welcome and serve guests at parties and events. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Kollywood film, ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha, who made a niche place for herself in this showbiz, rejected an Rs 200-crore marraige settlement by Chaitanya and his family. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year. She won the award in 2012 for her performance in 'Neethane En Ponvasantham' - Tamil and 'Eega' - Telugu. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha sent shockwaves by revealing that she was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. However, she overcame it with strict exercising and maintaining a healthy diet. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha is a huge admirer of British actress Audrey Hepburn and has confessed her love for acting in several media interviews. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu received great appreciation for her acting in the Hindi web series ‘Family Man 2’ and many believe that this is her first outing. Well, it is not, she was earlier seen in Pratik Babbar and Amy Jackson starrer romantic movie ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ (2012). Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is unbeatable. She loves sushi the most and can't say no to this dish. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha runs an NGO named Pratyusha Support which works for the welfare of poor kids and women. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl