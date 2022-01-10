In Pics | Golden Globe Awards 2022: Full list of winners
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 11:57 IST
The Golden Globe Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest events, took place on Monday. The ceremony, which used to be a star-studded affair, was held privately without any guests this time due to an industry boycott over lack of diversity and ethical issues. Here is the full list of winners
In Pics | Golden Globe Awards 2022: Full list of winners. Credit: IMDb
Best Motion Picture, Drama | The Power of the Dog. Credit: IMDb
Best Film - Musical/Comedy | West Side Story. Credit: IMDb
Best Director | Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog. Credit: Reuters/Yara Nardi
Best Actress - Drama | Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos. Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Actor - Drama | Will Smith for King Richard. Credit: AFP Photo
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy | Rachel Zegler for West Side Story. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy | Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Supporting Actress | Ariana DeBose for West Side Story. Credit: IANS Photo
Best Supporting Actor | Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Screenplay | Kenneth Branagh for Belfast. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Foreign Language Film | Drive My Car. Credit: IMDb
Best Animated Feature | Encanto. Credit: IMDb
Best Original Score | Hans Zimmer. Credit: Reuters
Best Original Song | No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell. Credit: IMDb
Best TV Series - Drama | Succession. Credit: IMDb
Best TV Series Musical/Comedy | Hacks. Credit: IMDb
Best Miniseries or TV Film | The Underground Railroad. IMDb
Best Actress - Drama | Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez for Pose. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actor - Drama | Jeremy Strong for Succession. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actress - Musical/Comedy | Jean Smart for Hacks. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Actor - Musical/Comedy | Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Best Supporting Actress | Sarah Snook for Succession. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/EvaRinaldi
Best Supporting Actor | O Yeong-su for Squid Game. Credit: Netflix
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film | Kate Winslet for Mare Of Easttown. Credit: IANS Photo
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film | Michael Keaton for Dopesick. Credit: IMDb
News in Pics, January 10: Best photos from around the world
A woman carrying a water pitcher walks through a snow-covered field on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of Serbia's tennis player Novak Djokovic gather outside the Federal Court building in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
Bread aisle shelves at a Target are seen nearly empty as the US continues to experience supply chain disruptions in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
People stand outside an apartment building where a fire occurred in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio scores their fourth goal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 10, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 10, 2022
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues.| Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.| Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability to initiate projects will add to your popularity today| Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Communication excellent. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided. A junket possible. Spend wisely to pace your resources | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. You may feel the need to get away at times so if you need to, take a good vacation. A long voyage possible.| Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Personal relationships are harmonious and rewarding. Opportunities for friendship occur. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers.| Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.| Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarirus | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed.| Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!| Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, January 9: Best photos from around the world
A line of cars waiting to refuel is seen in the hometown of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, a day before the state of Barinas holds a re-run of the gubernatorial election. Credit: Reuters Photo
A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds a banner that reads: ''Death to Fascism'' during a protest in front of the National Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
An Afghan boy snacks while sitting on a plinth besides a mud house in Kandahar city. Credit: AFP Photo
A UP administration worker removes a political banner as the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect after the announcement of the schedule of UP Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
Demonstrators, in opposition to vaccine pass and vaccinations to protect against Covid-19 gather during a rally in Paris, France. Credit: AP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 9, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Someone at work is causing trouble - avoid confrontations. Dreams have a way of turning real today. Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A partnership or joint venture looks good. Legal matters, contracts and alliances are emphasized today. Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra |Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo