Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia celebrated foundation day with great zeal on February 22, 2023. Football club Al Nassr organised an event to mark Founding Day which saw the football stars celebrating the day. Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to the Saudi Arabian top division club Al-Nassr FC, participated in the Saudi Foundation Day celebrations in traditional dress, Thobe. The pictures from the event went viral on social media with netizens widely sharing their icon's pictures having a gala time at the event.