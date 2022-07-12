In Pics | High-profile political assassinations of 21st century
Here is a list some influential world leaders who were assassinated in the 21st century.
- 1 /12
In Pics | High-profile political assassinations of 21st century
- 2 /12
Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan on July 8, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /12
British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters on October 15, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /12
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by gunmen in an overnight raid on his Port-au-Prince home on July 7, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /12
Chad President Idriss Deby Itno was killed while battling rebels in the north on April 20, 2021. He was declared the winner of an election a few hours before his assassination that would have given him another six years in power. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed by a VX nerve agent at a Malaysian airport on February 13, 2017. He had been seen as a possible threat to his brother's rule and reportedly had met with US intelligence agencies. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /12
One of the powerful Libyan dictators, Muammar Gaddafi, was hunted and summarily killed by insurgents in 2011 after being toppled in a NATO-backed uprising. Credit: Twitter/@Egideevan1
- 8 /12
Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo Vieira was killed by renegade soldiers in his palace, hours after a bomb blast killed his rival in the West African nation on March 2, 2009. Credit: Twitter/LamineNdiay11
- 9 /12
Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of Pakistan, was shot by a suicide bomber at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on December 27, 2007. Credit: Twitter/RashidAliBurir0
- 10 /12
Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri lost his life to a suicide truck bomb on a seaside boulevard in Beirut on February 14, 2005. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /12
Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was shot dead in front of the Serbian government headquarters in Belgrade on March 12, 2003. Credit: Twitter/IVejvoda
- 12 /12
Nepal's King Birendra was killed when his son, Dipendra, opened fire on his family in the royal palace on June 1, 2001. The dead include Queen Aiswarya, a prince and five others. Officials said the shooting followed a dispute over the prince's marriage. Credit: Twitter/ConstantinoX
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 12, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /6
News in Pics, July 12, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 2 /6
A police officer stands guard as people line up to offer flowers at Zojoji Temple, where the funeral of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
A plane drops fire retardant on the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Craigyhill bonfire measuring 202 ft is set alight on the Eleventh night celebrations, in Larne, Northern Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Vehicles stuck in traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
Dakshina Kannada: Security personnel at the spot after a landside due to heavy rainfall, in Dakshina Kannada district. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 12, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 12, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your heart is filled with happiness as your loved one stops giving you mixed signals and gives you the thumbs-up sign. Great. Go ahead and say what’s in your heart. You will excel in the field of writing, journalism, publishing today. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Today may be you need to ask yourself if you have been blowing a relationship out of all proportion and lost a more realistic perspective. An exciting job offer could put on the competitive track again. Finances still budgetary. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio |Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius |Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. | Lucky Colour: Biege | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-.setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate 1 month anniversary with these unseen wedding pics
Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who recently married actor Nayanthara, took to social media to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures from his wedding. These unseen pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding have gone viral. Take a look...
- 1 /13
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate 1 month anniversary with these unseen wedding pics
- 2 /13
Post the wedding, only a few selected and edited pictures were shared by Vignesh. Celebrating their 1st-month anniversary Vignesh posted several candid pictures of the celebrities from their dreamy. In this photo, Nayan and Vignesh pose with Suriya and Jyothika. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 3 /13
'Makkalselvan' Vijay Sethupathi and his wife pose with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 4 /13
The 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman is seen blessing the couple on their D-Day. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 5 /13
Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth bless the couple on their wedding day. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 6 /13
Anirudh Ravichander with Vignesh Shivan. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 7 /13
Rajnikanth sharing sweet nothings with Nayanthara. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 8 /13
AR Rahman and his son pose with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 9 /13
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara pose with their friends. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 10 /13
Nayanthara and Anirudh are seen sharing a warm hug. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 11 /13
Vignesh Shivan seeks blessings from superstar Rajinikanth. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 12 /13
Anirudh Ravichander hugs Vignesh Shivan at latter's wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
- 13 /13
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara pose with their friends. Credit: Instagram/wikkiofficial
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Gujarat Rains: Torrential rains create flood-like situation, thousands evacuated
Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places. Thirteen dams have been put on 'high alert' and eight on 'alert' as their water level rose due to the heavy showers. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat, and heavy downpour in central parts of the state and Saurashtra.
- 1 /10
Gujarat Rains: Torrential rains create flood-like situation, thousands evacuated
- 2 /10
Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Reportedly, 6,000 people were evacuated and shifted to safer places. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
A woman talks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers during the next five days in south Gujarat, and heavy downpour in central parts of the state and Saurashtra. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
A car is stuck on a road divider after it was washed away by flooding following heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
A woman with her children, balances her scooter as she moves through a water-logged road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo