Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, whose magical and deep rich voice gave life to thousands of songs that mesmerised millions of music lovers transcending borders and languages, passed away on Friday after losing a 52-day long battle against the novel coronavirus. Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (74), who is survived by his wife Savitri, son S P B Charan, and daughter Pallavi, got himself admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Here's a glimpse of his life in photographs: