In Pics | How India celebrated Ugadi amid Covid-19
On April 13, India celebrated the first day of the Hindu calender, which is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Different states celebrate it in different ways. People of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate it as Ugadi, Maharashtra and Goa celebrate it as Gudi Padwa. Here are some pictures from Ugadi celebrations.
- 1 /7
- 2 /7
Devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival or new year's day in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
People shopped for flower garlands before ‘Ugadi’ in Bangalore. People's spirits were high despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru urban. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
People shop for fruits and flower garlands on the eve of ‘Ugadi’ festival in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People in a Kalaburagi supermarket buy fruits to celebrate Ugadi. Credit: DH Photo
- 6 /7
Citizens buy flowers ahead of Ugadi festival at a wholesale market amid surge in coronavirus cases at Bengaluru city railway station. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Citizens buy dry fruits ahead of Ugadi festival at a wholesale market amid surge in coronavirus cases at Bengaluru city railway station. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | India celebrates new year festivals amid Covid-19
Indians ushered in New Year on April 13, Tuesday, with various states celebrating the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand -- new year festivals celebrated by people of different regions -- even as spike in daily coronavirus infections prompt experts to demand the cancellation of big events.
Source: PTI/AFP
- 1 /12
In Pics | India celebrates new year festivals amid Covid-19
- 2 /12
Pilgrims, wearing face masks, pray while on their way towards the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, during Navratri celebrations, in Reasi district, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
- 3 /12
People perform a ritual as part of celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, marking the beginning of Maharashtrian New Year, in Ahmedabad.
- 4 /12
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Alopi Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj.
- 5 /12
Sikh devotees visit the Golden Temple on the occasion of Baisakhi festival in Amritsar.
- 6 /12
Devotees, wearing face masks, wait in queues to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini Temple on the first day of Navratri festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Mirzapur.
- 7 /12
People wearing traditional dress and jewellery seen at their homes observing social distancing protocols as they celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' or the Maharashtrian new year in Mumbai.
- 8 /12
Devotees dressed in traditional attire click a selfie as they celebrate 'Gudi Padwa' festival, marking the beginning of Marathi New Year, in Mumbai.
- 9 /12
Devotees offer prayers at Longa Wali Devi Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Amritsar.
- 10 /12
Villagers participate in community fishing on the occasion of 'Rongali Bihu' festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Digholi Lake in Nagaon district, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
- 11 /12
Devotees, wearing face masks, wait in queues to offer prayers at Kali Mata Temple on the first day of Navratri celebrations, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu.
- 12 /12
Hindu devotees visit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple on the occasion of 'Ugadi' festival or new year's day as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar in Chennai.
