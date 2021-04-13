The sacred city of Haridwar hosted the Kumbh Mela amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. While measures such as shortening the occasion to a month-long event have been taken, the question of whether it is enough arises. Monday saw thousands of devotees flock to the banks of Ganga to take the second royal bath or 'Shahi Snan' of the Mela. Many of them were seen without face masks and were not adhering to social distancing regulations. India is currently the second-worst Covid-hit country after having overtaken Brazil.