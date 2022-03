Chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated in temples on Tuesday (March 1) as a large number of devotees offered prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Devotees were cheerful as they celebrated Maha Shivratri with pomp and joy at the temples across the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic weakening. Here are some pictures of the people celebrating one of the nation's most famous and colourful religious festivals, Maha Shivratri.