Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed his supporters for more than an hour on the National Mall, delivering conspiracy theories about why he should remain president despite losing the November election. Following his speech, thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under lockdown. The protesters at the Capitol started to disperse following the enforcement of curfew in the national capital. However, dozens of protesters remained on the streets in defiance of the curfew. After a four-hour violent occupation by Trump supporters, the officials announced that the Capitol was secured.