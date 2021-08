India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship to be built in the country, began its sea trials on August 4. The launch of the sea trials of the 40,000-tonne warship, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, has been described by the Navy as "historic" as it propelled India into a select group of countries having capabilities to build state-of-the-art aircraft carriers.