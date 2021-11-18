In Pics: IAF showcases flying skills at Dubai Air Show 2021
Indian Air Force's Tejas aircraft and Sarang aerobatics team displayed their swashbuckling aerial manoeuvres at the Dubai Airshow which kicked off at Al Maktoum airport. The Dubai Airshow is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and one of the most anticipated air shows in the world.
- 1 /7
In Pics: IAF showcases flying skills at Dubai Air Show 2021
- 2 /7
The Tejas aircraft and Sarang aerobatics of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed their spectacular flying skills at the Dubai Airshow. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 3 /7
LCA Tejas, Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatics team showcase a coordinated display on the opening day of the Dubai Air Show. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 4 /7
5 Dhruv advanced light helicopters (ALHs) of the Sarang team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran team and three LCA Tejas aircraft participated in the air show that brings it curtains down on November 18. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 5 /7
Indian Air Force's Sarang aerobatics team display their skills during Dubai Airshow. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 6 /7
Indian Air Force's Suryakiran aerobatics team display their skills during Dubai Airshow. Credit: Twitter/@IAF_MCC
- 7 /7
The participating contingent was visited by Air Marshal AP Singh of the IAF's Shillong-based Eastern Air Command. He also interacted with the officers and the personnel of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are working with the IAF contingent for the duration of the air show. Credit: David Branco Filho
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Gurunanak Jayanthi 2021: Five main food items prepared in Guru Da Langar
Guru Nanak Jayanthi also called Gurupuran is one of the most prominent festivals in Sikhism and is celebrated with great zeal in Punjab, Chandigarh and other cities. On Gurunanak Jayanthi, we list five delicious delicacies that are a must in the Guru Da Langar.
- 1 /6
Gurunanak Jayanthi 2021: Five main food items prepared in Guru Da Langar
- 2 /6
Kada Parshad: This is one of the vital and common dishes that is offered to the devotees at gurdwaras. This dessert is made with wheat flour, sugar and ghee and has its own religious significance. Credit: Instagram/abhis_cuisine_
- 3 /6
Langarwali Dal: Made with Split black urad lentil and chana lentil, this simple yet tasty dish that is served with green chutney and chopped onion, this flavorful dal. The undying love for dal will make you keep wanting for more. Credit: Instagram/the_bhukkad_jodi
- 4 /6
Kheer: Kheer at gurdwaras is obviously different from what you get to see at other places. This sweetened saffron-coloured pudding is made with milk, sugar and rice. Credit: Instagram/ashdiaries2021
- 5 /6
Aloo Gobhi: This authentic curry is a staple food in every gurdwara. Made by frying potatoes and cauliflower, this curry is a vital part of the langar menu along with roti and dal. Credit: Instagram/mandeepstan
- 6 /6
Punjabi Kadhi: The quintessential Punjabi Kadhi is a yoghurt soup thickened with gram flour served along with steamed rice and roti. Credit: Instagram/payalspassions
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Nov 19: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /5
India will repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of massive protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 19, 2021, in a stunning U-turn for his Hindu nationalist government. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 2 /5
Stinging eyes, an unrelenting cough and chronic lung disease have taken their toll on Bhanjan Lal, an auto rickshaw driver navigating the Indian capital's chaotic roads and poisonous air. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Gustavo Duque, the opposition candidate for Chacao Mayor, greets supporters during his closing campaign rally ahead of the regional elections with opposition parties returning to the polls, in Caracas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
The moon shines though clouds as people sit inside a rocket ship-themed playground tower before a lunar eclipse on November 18, 2021 in Torrance, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A view of the Lightscape exhibit, with over a million lights, at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 19, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 19, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position at work. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. | Lucky Colour: Mocha | Lucky Numbers: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Where most journalists are imprisoned worldwide
274 journalists were in jail due to their work as of 2020, a figure that exceeds the high of 272 recorded in 2016. More than 250 journalists are behind the bars for the fifth consecutive year amid a lack of global leadership on democratic values. Take a look at which countries in the world have the highest number of jailed journalists.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Where most journalists are imprisoned worldwide
- 2 /9
China tops the list in this category with 47 journalists identified as being in prison there. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /9
Turkey came second with 37 journalists imprisoned there. Dozens of journalists that are not currently in jail in Turkey are still facing trial or appeal and could yet be sentenced while others who have been sentenced in absentia could face lengthy stints behind bars. Credit: Getty Images.
- 4 /9
Egypt has continued to arrest and charge journalists with its total number reaching 27, matching a record set in 2016. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /9
Saudi Arabia's attitude towards critical journalism hardly needs an introduction after the barbaric murder of Jamal Khashoggi. As of 2020, 24 journalists are in prison in the kingdom. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /9
Eritrea has 16 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /9
In Iran, there are 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /9
Vietnam, tied with Iran, also has 15 imprisoned journalists. Credit: iStock Photo
- 9 /9
Russia has the least number of imprisoned journalists in the list with 8 jailed journalists. Credit: Getty Images