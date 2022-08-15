In Pics: Independence Day celebration across India
UPDATED : Aug 15 2022, 16:32 IST
India celebrated the 76th Independence Day in 2022 with pomp and celebration across the country.
Women wave national flags as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Folk dancers perform a traditional 'Chhou' dance during the celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day at the Red Road in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
Participants perform during the celebrations to mark India's 75th Independence Day at the Red Road in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
A man carries a child while holding an Indian national flag during the celebrations to mark country's 75th Independence Day in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress Seva Dal members during the party's ceremony for the hoisting of the National Flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Children dress up as freedom fighters to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
PAC jawans and flood-relief team hold a water-boat 'Tiranga Yatra' on the Ramganga river to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, in Moradabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Police officers take part in a parade to celebrate India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the participants after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country’s Independence Day in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Children hold Indian national flags during the celebrations to mark 75th anniversary of India’s independence at a school in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter showers flower petals during the celebrations to mark country’s 75th Independence Day in Guwahati. Credit: AFP Photo
Students of Anjuman Islam College wearing tricoloured hijab take a selfie during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate the 76th Independence Day, near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim. Credit: ITBP
Helicopters arrive to shower flower petals during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People wave the tricolour celebrating the 76th Independence Day, at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of Assam Police motorcycle team 'Daredevils' perform during a function on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
Artists perform traditional Bihu dance during a function on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
School students perform during a cultural programme organised on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
School students pose for pictures before participating in a ceremony to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day at the railway sports complex ground in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Women wearing tri-coloured clothes on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, pose for photos, in Moradabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate the 76th Independence Day, at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Political leaders hoist the national flag to mark 76th Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 15 2022, 15:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state leaders hoisted the national flag and celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great zeal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/rajnathsingh
RJD senior leader Rabri Devi hoists the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde salutes after hoisting the national flag in Mumbai. Credit: AIR
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren salutes the parade during the 76th Independence Day function at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at the 76th Independence Day function in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoists the national flag at Police Parade Ground in Raipur. Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inspects a parade during the 76th Independence Day function in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoists the national flag in Kolkata. Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoists the national flag at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoists the national flag at his official residence in Dehradun. Credit: Twitter/pushkardhami
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio hoists the national flag at Civil Secretariat, Kohima. Credit: AIR
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hoists the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, at Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: CMO
From tricolour safa to white kurta, decoding PM Modi's Independence Day attire
UPDATED : Aug 15 2022, 13:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headgears during Independence Day speeches have always garnered attention. In his ninth Independence Day speech, the prime minister chose to wear a white safa, which had tricolour motifs. Here we decode PM Modi's 2022 I-Day attire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a distinctive headgear as he hoisted the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort to mark the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day. Credit: PTI Photo
Dressed in a traditional kurta and churidar along with a light blue jacket, the highlight of his outfit was the tricolour-themed safa which also kept up with the theme of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Credit: Reuters Photo
In tune with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Modi's white turban evoked a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd after addressing the nation during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
This year, which marks his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the prime minister wore a white safa with tricolour motifs. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Looking at his distinctive taste for traditional turbans, kurtas, shawls and signature-style jackets, one cannot deny his taste for fashion. Credit: Reuters Photo
In his past I-Day event appearances, PM Modi had not only appealed to the masses through his speeches but has also caught the nation's attention with his unique e
As the nation marks 75 years of independence, Modi once again impressed everyone with his I-Day attire that has the 'Make in India' philosophy attached to it. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Aug 15, 2022: Best shots from the world
News in Pics, Aug 15, 2022: Best shots from the world

UPDATED : Aug 15 2022, 08:15 IST
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Credit: AFP Photo
A space suit is displayed at the NASA Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory in Houston, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
Tri-Services band performs during the 76th Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Border Security Force personnel (brown uniform) and Pakistani Rangers (black uniform) take part in the lowering of the flags ceremony at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, on the eve of 76th Independence Day. Credit: PTI Photo
Taliban members offer prayers after a gathering attended by Afghanistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund and Minister for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Sheikh Mohammad Khalid at the former presidential palace in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 15, 2022
Aries | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening! | Lucky Colour: Bottle-green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. | Lucky Colour: Auburn | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay