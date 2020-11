Twelve years have passed since the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai that claimed the lives of about 200 persons, including security personnel, civillians, and hotel staff. The terrorists targeted the world heritage building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Hotel Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama & Albless Hospital and there were two bomb explosions - in Wadibunder and Vile Parle where bombs were planted in taxis. It was only because of the efforts of police, armed police, Marine commandos of the Indian Navy and the NSG that the victory over the merchants of death was possible. Let us take a look at some of the bravest who put the safety of others before their own: