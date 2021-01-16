In Pics | India kickstarts world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive
India successfully flagged off its Covid-19 vaccination drive at multiple centres across the nation. A sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was the first person in the country to receive the vaccine. Here are the best visuals of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive:
In Pics | India kickstarts world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive. Credit: AFP Photo
A healthcare worker receives a Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the Covid-19 vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters Photo
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the KC General hospital in Bangalore. Credit: AFP Photo
A medical worker inoculates Vidya Thakur (R), medical dean of the Rajawadi Hospital, with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the hospital in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
A medical worker inoculates a doctor with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker, after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Max Hospital in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
