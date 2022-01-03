In pics | India starts inoculating kids between 15-18 age group against Covid-19
UPDATED : Jan 03 2022, 15:18 IST
Covid-19 vaccine | Covid-19 vaccines for children | Covid-19 vaccines | Covid-19 | Covid-19 and children | new year 2022 | India News | News | Omicron variant | Omicron scare | vaccination camp | vaccination centre | vaccination drive |
Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 kicked off on January 3, 2022 as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population. The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
- 1 /13
In pics | India starts inoculating kids between 15-18 age group against Covid-19
- 2 /13
Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on January 3, 2022 as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /13
The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /13
The registration for this category of beneficiaries had opened on January 1 and the Co-WIN platform had till January 2 recorded over six lakh registrations in the 15-18 age group. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Doctors have urged parents to bring their children for vaccination as soon as possible to lend them protection amid a fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager at a government school as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks on, amid fear of spread of a new variant of Covid-19, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to a vaccination centre and interacted with teenagers in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
In Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited one of the vaccine centres and interacted with the students. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha looks on as a health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Puducherry CM Nadesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy looks on as a health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a teenager, in Puducherry. Credit: PTI Photo
