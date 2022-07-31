In Pics | Indian athletes who rose from poverty
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 14:20 IST
Sanket Sagar | Commonwealth Games | sports | Athletics |
Sports have always offered a solace to many to escape their daily life struggles. While athletes get noticed only after their win, what remains invisible is their struggle to victory. Here are some athletes who hailed from poor families and lived in difficult conditions but made India proud on the international stage.
In Pics | Indian athletes who rose from poverty
Sanket Sagar: Sanket was born in a poor family in Sangli, Maharashtra in 2001. Growing up, he assisted his father, who runs a paan shop, by serving customers paan and tea at his tapri. Sagar, a three-time national champion, was inducted into the national camp in NIS Patiala in February 2021. Since then, he has been under the tutelage of India head coach Vijay Sharma. Credit: Twitter/PCMohanMP
Bindyarani Devi: Bindyarani was born into a poor household in Manipur. Her father runs a grocery shop and she used to assist him. Bindya took up weightlifting not out of passion but because of her short height. Earlier, she was into taekwondo, but due to her weight, she shifted to weightlifting. Her dedication to the sport has brought glory to the nation. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mirabai Chanu: Mirabai Chanu is perhaps the most inspiring of athletes who rose from poverty. Born into a family of six children, Mirabai's childhood was tough since family resources were meagre. Her father Saikhom Kriti Singh worked as a construction worker in Manipur. While other children were studying, Chanu used to carry firewood on her head at a tender age. Her victories are synonymous with her hard work. Credit: PTI Photo
Gururaja Poojary: Gururaja was born into extreme poverty in a household in Vandse, Karnataka in 1992. While his father was a truck driver, his mother was a homemaker. Gururaja has seen several hardships and his family sacrificed a lot to put him on the path to success. His dedication to weightlifting has made him one of the most sought-after athletes who has made the country proud on several occasions. Credit: PTI Photo
OP Jaisha: Surrounded by poverty and sub-optimal living conditions, OP Jaisha's journey is no less than a dream. Jaisha lost her father when she was five and her family struggled to make ends meet. It was reported that she used to eat mud to survive. She walked miles to sell milk. Her passion for sports made her an athlete. She is the current national record holder in the marathon, a distinction she achieved at the 2015 World Championships. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Best entries so far
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 14:16 IST
photography | Animals |
With only a few weeks to go before the competition closes for entries, Comedy Wildlife on Monday released its top entries from 2022 till date. These include a laughing moose and a tango-ing spider. Take a look...
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Best entries so far
Uncomfortable Pillow. Credit: Andrew Peacock/Comedy Wildlife 2022
It's only funny until... Credit: Deena Sveinsson/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Duck coming in. Credit: Gary Readore/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Laughing Moose. Credit: Kerry Singleton/Comedy Wildlife 2022
'Itchy Roo. Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife 2022
What are you looking at? Credit: Lincol Lin/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Kaiju. Credit: PF Loke/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Excuse Me, Pardon Me. Credit: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022
I'm Kidding. Credit: Sameer Walunj/Comedy Wildlife 2022
That's the spot. Credit: Shelly Perkins/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Post Lunch Nap. Credit: Stuart Malcolm/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Spider Tango. Credit: Tiffany Heymans/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Bad cub. Credit: Tony Dodge/Comedy Wildlife 2022
The Three Amigos. Credit: William Parkinson/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Mom, I'm hungry. Credit: Yaron Schmid/Comedy Wildlife 2022
News in Pics, Aug 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Surender Kumar passes the ball against Ghana on day three of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian man killed at the main square of Bakhmut is carried by soldiers and emergency services after a bombardment in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Jewish ultra-Orthodox mourners gather around the body of prominent Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, during his funeral procession in Jerusalem. Credit: AFP Photo
England's Molly Renshaw competes in the women's 200m breaststroke heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
Tourists are seen next to the Fee Glacier (German: Feegletscher) above the Swiss alpine resort of Saas-Fee. Credit: AFP Photo
A man leaves a voting booth in the popular neighbourhood of Ngor in Dakar on July 31, 2022. Senegalese voters head to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections the opposition hopes will force a coalition with President Macky Sall and curb any ambitions he may hold for a third term. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 01:08 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
Aries | Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you | Lucky Colour: Off-white | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, July 31, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 31 2022, 07:22 ISTIndia | Commonwealth Games | CWG 2022 | Scotland | Iraq | conservation | US | Kenya |
A group of Samburu women and Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) supporters react during a campaign rally with presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell competes on the horizontal bar in the women's team final and individual qualification artistic gymnastics event at the Arena Birmingham, on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
US Army personnel from 101-st Airborne Division attend a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania on July 30, 2022 after a ceremony to mark the arrival of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team in Europe. Credit: AFP Photo
Volunteers walk at the Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kilometres from Malaga, on July 30, 2022 during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. Credit: AFP Photo
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick near the Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kilometres from Malaga, on July 30, 2022 during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr, protesting against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, gather inside Iraq's parliament in the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, on July 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A Kanwariya, devotee of the Hindu deity Shiva, dries a sari after bathing as she arrives to collect holy water from the river Ganges during their ritualistic walk towards Varanasi, in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo