The International Emmy Awards 2021 will be held in New York City on Tuesday (November 23) much to the delight of fans. Some of the biggest names from the entertainment fraternity are set to vie for top honours at the star-studded ceremony, which suggests that a keen contest is on the part. The Indian audience has plenty to look forward to this time around, something that has become possible because of the rise of OTT platforms. Here is a look at the Indian nominees.