In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 16:30 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav | Om Prakash Chautala | India News | Indian Politics | B S Yediyurappa | J Jayalalithaa | Kanimozhi |
Here's a look at some of India’s political heavyweights who were found guilty of financial crimes.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
- 2 /10
Lalu Prasad Yadav: President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav was found guilty in the multi-million rupee fodder scam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
B S Yeddyurappa: BSY, BJP's first chief minister in south India, was arrested in October 2011 after a special Lokayukta court charged him in case of alleged irregularities in denotifying government land. He was released after spending 25 days in jail in 2011. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /10
P Chidambaram: Senior Congress leader and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in the INX media case corruption case on August 2019. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
A Raja: The former telecom minister and DMK leader was arrested on February 2, 2011 in the high-profile 2G spectrum scam and was later released on bail from the trial court on May 12, 2012 after spending 15 months in Tihar jail. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Kanimozhi: Daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi was jailed for six months from May 21, 2011 to November 28, 2011 in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Om Prakash Chautala: NLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was given 10-year jail term in 2013 in connection with a teacher recruitment scam of Rs 1,400 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
J Jayalalithaa: Ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa faced jail in September 2014 after Subramanian Swamy filed a case against her alleging that during her tenure as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, she amassed properties worth Rs 66.65 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income. She was sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rs 100 crore. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /10
Amar Singh: In September 2011, former Samajwadi Party heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh was sent to judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the sensational 2008 cash-for-votes scam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Sukhram: Former union telecom minister Sukhram was sentenced to jail and fined Rs 4 lakh in the 1996 telecom scam case. Credit: Twitter/@KesariDhwaj
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Feb 18: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 07:53 ISTWorld news | France | Emmanuel Macron | Brazil | Canada | Beijing | Winter Olympics | Ukraine | Russia |
- 1 /6
Gu Ailing of China in action in the women's freeski halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Snow falls around a demonstrator waving a flag during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A woman carries a picture at the site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
A woman stands inside among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Internally displaced people wash themselves in a school in the village of Afdera, 225 kms of Semera, Ethiopia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R), flanked by Ghana's President Nana Afuko Addo (R), Senegal's President Macky Sall (2-L), and European Council President Charles Michel (L), holds a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 18, 2022
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 00:19 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 18, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself. | Lucky Colour: Shoe flower- red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: Chrysanthemum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A secret affair no longer remains secret and could land you in a fix. Try to be prudent and use your head rather than your heart. A trip comes up, and though exceeding your budget will well be worth it. Make suitable plans today for the trip. | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. | Lucky Colour: Bougainvillea orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. | Lucky Colour: Lotus | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up. | Lucky Colour: Lilly White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. | Lucky Colour: Hyacinth-blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You can make money through solid investment plans. Difficulties with older females in your family may turn out to be quite trivial after all. You can avoid hassles by sticking to your work and refusing to get involved in gossip or idle chatter. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. | Lucky Colour: Sunflower | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. | Lucky Colour: Rose pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family, friends pay tearful tribute
UPDATED : Feb 17 2022, 13:33 IST
Bappi Lahiri | News | Bollywood news | Music industry | Bollywood music | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday (February 16) at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 69. The singer was cremated at Pawan Hans, Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai on February 17. Several celebrities from showbiz and Bappi da’s well-wishers thronged at the Santacruz crematorium to bid him a final goodbye.
- 1 /11
Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family, friends pay tearful tribute
- 2 /11
Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri was cremated at Pawan Hans, Santacruz in Mumbai on February 17 as celebrities and well-wishers paid tribute to the Disco King of Bollywood. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 3 /11
The mortal remains of the singer-composer left his Mumbai residence for the final rites that took place at Pawan Hans, Santacruz, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Hundreds of grieving well-wishers and family bid a tearful adieu to Disco King Bappi Lahiri. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
The funeral saw several celebrities from showbiz and Bappi da’s well-wishers paying their last respects. In this photo, Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik are seen arriving at Santacruz crematorium. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 6 /11
Singer Shaan arrives to pay his last respects to Bappi Lahiri at the crematorium. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 7 /11
Vidya Balan leaves after paying her last respects to Bappi Lahiri. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 8 /11
Singer Mika Singh was also seen at Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 9 /11
Bappi Lahiri's family thanks his well-wishers with folded hands during the funeral. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 10 /11
Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series, also visited the Santacruz crematorium to offer his last respects. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
- 11 /11
Shakti Kapoor was seen during Bappi da's final journey. Credit: Pallav Paliwal Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Countries that lost medals due to Olympic doping
UPDATED : Feb 17 2022, 14:48 IST
News | Sports News | World news | Russia | China | doping | athlete | athletes | Dope | Dope Test | medal winners |
Amid the ongoing doping controversy at the Beijing Games relating to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, here's a look at the countries which have the most number of Olympic medals stripped due to anti-doping rule violations.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Countries that lost medals due to Olympic doping
- 2 /9
Russia tops the list with 51 medals stripped and holds the record for having the maximum number of medals stripped in the Olympic history. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
With 11 medals stripped due to doping, Russia's neighbour Belarus ranks second in the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /9
Athletes from Ukraine have also atripped 11 Olympic medals and share the second place with Belarus. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country and former Soviet republic, ranks third in the list with nine medals stripped. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
United States of America ranks fourth with eight Olympic medals stripped for doping. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
The Balkan nation Bulgaria is positioned at fifth place and has had seven medals taken away due to doping. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /9
Turkey, a transcontinental country, sits on seventh position with five stripped medals. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
China, one of the top competitors at the Olympic Games, has had only four medals taken away due to doping. Credit: Reuters Photo