In Pics| Indian states with maximum number of universities
Here we list the Indian states with the highest number of universities, according to the latest data released from the Ministry of Education.
- 1 /9
In Pics| Indian states with the maximum number of universities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /9
Rajasthan, the largest Indian state by area and the seventh largest by population, has topped the list with 92 universities. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Second on the list was Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, with 84 educational universities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Gujarat, the fifth-largest Indian state by area, ranked third, with 83 universities. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
With 74 universities, Madhya Pradesh stood fourth on the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Karnataka, which has the highest college density in India, was positioned fifth on the list. Credit: DH Photo
- 7 /9
Tamil Nadu has 59 universities and was ranked sixth on the list. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /9
Haryana has 56 universities and sits in the seventh position. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
West Bengal which has 52 universities, bagged the eighth spot. Credit: PTI Photo
