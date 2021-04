Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene. The mass vaccination drive aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

Here's a look at the first day of the 'Tika Utsav' in India

(Image Credit: PTI)