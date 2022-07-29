In Pics | India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 14:41 IST
Sports News | News | Birmingham | CWG | CWG games |
Here we take a look at some of the top medal contenders for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
- 1 /11
In Pics | India's top medal contenders at CWG 2022
- 2 /11
All eyes will be on India's ace badminton player P V Sindhu as she is expected to bring laurels at the CWG 2022. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /11
Manika Batra will fight tough to defend her Commonwealth Gold medal this year after being on top in the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, is expected to return home with a gold medal at CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Lakshya Sen, the superstar of India in the men’s singles Badminton, has a lot on his young shoulders and is expected to settle for nothing less than a gold medal at the CWG 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is another strong contender from India. Credit: AP Photo
- 7 /11
Bajrang Punia, a star wrestler from the Jhajjar district in Haryana, has everyone's hopes and is expected to bring gold at the CWG 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Indian Hockey Team will leave no stone unturned in their bid for a gold medal at the CWG 2022. Credit: AP Photo
- 9 /11
Vinesh Phogat is expected to continue her dream performance by making a hat-trick of gold at the CWG. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /11
Anshu Malik is having a great run at the international wrestling competitions and we just hope she continues her form and adds another feather to her hat. Credit: DH Photo
- 11 /11
It will be great to see if wrestler Deepak Punia continues his winning streak and adds more medals to his tally. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 13:23 IST
Sports News | Birmingham | CWG | CWG games | Common Wealth Games | News | Opening ceremony |
The region's rich musical heritage and inclusivity were at the heart of the 22nd Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony here as a joyful evening offered a stupendous cornucopia of colour, light and dance. The city of Birmingham welcomed 6,500 sportspersons from across 72 nations and territories for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games at a gala opening ceremony.
- 1 /16
In Pics | Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
- 2 /16
Artists perform during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. AP Photo
- 3 /16
Athletes gather around the Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /16
Britain's Prince Charles delivers his speech during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /16
Fireworks go off as the athletes enter the stadium. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /16
Artists perform during the CGW opening ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /16
Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. Credit: AP Photo
- 8 /16
Team Pakistan parade during the opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
- 9 /16
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /16
The athletes of England enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
- 11 /16
Team India parade during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. India is represented by 215 athletes who are taking part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. Credit: AP Photo
- 12 /16
Fireworks explode during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
- 13 /16
Northern Ireland boxer Carly McNaul is carried by a teammate in the athletes' Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /16
Indian team's supporters watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
- 15 /16
Athletes of Sri Lanka enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
- 16 /16
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Credit: AP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 29, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 29 2022, 05:45 ISTFrance | China | Pope Francis | Afghanistan | Tour De France |
- 1 /7
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the 2022 Tour de France, is celebrated by fans in his hometown of Glyngore on July 28, 2022, a few days after the finish of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A police officer looks on as protesters block roads and hurl rocks in Conakry on July 28, 2022, after authorities prevented supporters of the opposition party, National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), from gathering in the streets for a peaceful march. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
This long exposure photo shows lightning over the Koto district of Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Pope Francis participates in an open-air mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada, on July 26, 2022. - The Pope will be celebrating the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus, a day of particular reverence for Indigenous Catholics. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A boy uses an umbrella in Nanlouguxiang Alley during a rainfall in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Young supporters wave French and Spanish flags as the pack rides during the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, 126,8 km between Troyes and Bar-sur-Aube, eastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 29, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 28 2022, 23:22 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 29, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest | Lucky Colour: Lime yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation is not viable | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pictures | Highest-paid IT CEOs in India
UPDATED : Jul 28 2022, 14:21 IST
Rajesh Gopinathan | TCS | Wipro | Business News | Infosys | Salil Parekh |
Here we list the top five CEOs of Indian IT companies who walked away with a huge pay package.
- 1 /6
In Pictures | Highest-paid IT CEOs in India
- 2 /6
Rajesh Gopinathan: Tata Consultancy Services CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan saw an increase of 26.6 per cent in FY22 and was paid Rs 25.75 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
CP Gurnani: Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director earned an annual compensation package of Rs 63.4 crore. His remuneration saw an exponent rise of 189 per cent in FY22. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Salil Parekh: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh received a remuneration of Rs 71.02 crore in FY22 and was one of the highest-paid IT CEOs in India. Credit: B H Shivakumar/DH Photo
- 5 /6
Thierry Delaporte: Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte took home a total compensation of Rs 79.8 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
C Vijayakumar: IT giant HCL Technologies' CEO C Vijayakumar earned an annual compensation package of Rs 123.13 crore in 2021 and was the highest-paid IT CEO in India. In the company’s annual report, it was mentioned that Vijayakumar took an annual base salary of $2 million while he got another $2 million in variable pay. Credit: DH Pool Photo