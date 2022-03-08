In Pics | India's top wicket-takers in Test cricket
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 23:07 IST
Here's a look at the highest wicket-takers for India in Test cricket history.
- 1 /11
In Pics| Top wicket-takers of India in Test cricket history
- 2 /11
The legendary Anil Kumble tops the list with 619 wickets under his belt which he claimed in 132 matches. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 3 /11
R Ashwin superseded the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps in his 85th test match. He has 436 wickets and is India's second most successful bowler in the longest format. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who scripted history by lifting the World Cup for the maiden time in 1983, ranks third with 434 wickets in 131 matches. Credit: Instagram/therealkapildev
- 5 /11
The trailblazing Turbanator, Harbhajan Singh is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has taken 417 wickets in 103 test matches. Credit: Instagram/harbhajan3
- 6 /11
Pacer Ishant Sharma, whose contribution to India in the traditional format is immense, has taken 311 wickets in 105 matches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who is known for his great seam deliveries and searing Yorkers, has clinched 311 wickets in 92 matches. Credit: Cricket Australia
- 8 /11
One of the most celebrated Indian spinners of all time, Bishan Singh Bedi has taken 266 wickets in 67 matches. Credit: Twitter/@joybhattacharj
- 9 /11
Cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was known for his fizzing leg-spin and was one of the greatest match-winners on foreign soil. He has secured the eighth spot with taken 242 wickets in 58 matches. Credit: ICC
- 10 /11
His career spanning over more than a decade, Indian pacer Javagal Srinath has taken 235 test wickets in 67 matches. Credit: Twitter/@CTRavi_BJP
- 11 /11
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 228 wickets in 57 matches. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 14:47 IST
On Women's Day 2022, we list some of India's superwomen who will definitely inspire you to dream big and achieve your goals. Breaking all the odds, these women have made all their way to the top across various industries.
- 1 /10
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
- 2 /10
Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid and most successful actresses in Bollywood. She started her career with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and has given several powerful movies that made headlines. Be it 'Chhapaak', 'Baajirao Mastani' or 'Piku', Deepika proved her mettle in acting. Deepika has gained a strong personality over the years and possess a large fan base not just in India but across the globe. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Ritu Kumar: India's veteran designer Ritu Kumar has shaped the fashion industry into what it is today. Being one of the very first designers in India, she has always contributed to promoting Indian textiles and rafts across categories of fashion, home & living. Credit: Instagram/ritukumarhq
- 4 /10
Aishwarya Sridhar: If you haven't been living under a rock in 2020, you've probably heard of this young talented photographer. She is the first Indian woman to be honoured as Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The winning image, titled 'Lights of Passion,' was chosen from 50,000 submissions from over 80 countries around the world! Credit: Instagram/chikoo_wild
- 5 /10
Falguni Nayar: Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of Nykaa, is undoubtedly on the top of our minds when it comes to women leaders. The entrepreneur has been the talk of the town since Nykaa's recent stock exchange listing. She is one of only 24 women whose companies have reached the IPO stage. Nayar's entrepreneurial journey began in 2012, when Nayar decided to leave her job as Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Capital and pursue a career in the online beauty industry. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Tania Sachdev: Tania is India's most prominent female chess player, with numerous titles to her name. Sachdev started playing at the age of six and holds titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. In addition to playing, she now works as a chess presenter and a commentator. Credit: Instagram/taniasachdev
- 7 /10
Arundhati Bhattacharya: Chairperson, The State Bank of India (SBI). She is not only the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company based in India, but Forbes has also named her the 25th most powerful woman in the world. At the age of 22, she joined SBI as a probationary officer (PO) in 1977. She has taken some excellent initiatives to make it easier for women to work in the sector. She instituted a two-year sabbatical policy for female employees to care for children or the elderly. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Punita Arora: Punita Arora is the first woman in India to hold the second-highest rank, Lieutenant General of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as Vice-Admiral of the Indian Navy. Credit: Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD
- 9 /10
Deepa Mehta: Deepa is one of the best filmmakers who has made several hard-hitting films, mostly about social issues. Her 'Elements Trilogy' which included the three films, 'Fire', 'Earth', and 'Water' are critically acclaimed worldwide. Credit: Twitter/@IamDeepaMehta
- 10 /10
Tashi and Nungshi Malik: The Malik sisters from Dehradun are the first siblings and twins to climb the Seven Summits, to reach the North and South Poles, and complete the Adventurers Grand Slam and Three Poles Challenge. They have several accomplishments in mountaineering which came after standing on the summit of Mount Rudugaira in the Indian Himalayas. Credit: Instagram/twinclimbers
News in Pics, March 8: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 08:23 ISTRussia | Ukraine | United States | South Korea | World news | World Politics |
- 1 /7
Russian weapons makers were displaying Moscow\'s hardware, including anti-aircraft weapons and air defence systems at the expo. In this photo, Ammunition samples by the Russian defence system are on display at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A Buddhist devotee (R) performs prayers near the body of Sri Lanka's sacred tusker Nadugamuwa Raja, who carried a golden casket of relics at an annual Buddhist pageant, in Weliweriya on March 7, 2022, as the death sparked a stream of mourners and calls for a state funeral. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in colour infrared imagery, burned vegetation appears in shades of black/grey while non-burned vegetation appears in shades of red near Uljin and Samcheok in South Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
(L-R) Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on screens as delegates attend the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - March 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 05:12 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - March 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The day is set for you to perform in high gear, and that comes easily to you! But modesty should be your calling card! Timing in business is off so a delay is aggravating Don’t be overly generous. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3
- 3 /13
Taurus | You are likely to reveal information unintentionally. Be an observer before getting involved in controversies. Your ideas about business interests are on target. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your creative potential is high. A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. The chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | The day opens up with a big opportunity for you career-wise, so make sure that you use the opportunity – carpe diem! A good friend is very demanding of your time and attention. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
Leo | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to put your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 7
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunities. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A romance is sputtering along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. There will be change or withdrawal to a degree from current work, activity or contacts. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 9
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don’t betray others’ secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 3
- 13 /13
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6
In Pics | Actresses who are proud single moms
UPDATED : Mar 08 2022, 14:47 IST
This Women's Day, we take a look at celebrities who are proud to be single parents to their adorable kids.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Actresses who are proud single moms
- 2 /10
Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, Sushmita Sen is a proud single parent. She adopted a baby girl, Renee, in 2000 and her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010. Credit: Instagram/sushmitasen47
- 3 /10
Actor Neena Gupta, who was in a brief relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 80s, welcomed a girl child, Masaba, in 1989. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother for a long time before marrying Vivek Mehra in 2008. Credit: Instagram/Neena Gupta
- 4 /10
Actor Karisma Kapoor, who ruled Bollywood in the 90s and 2000s, got married to a Delhi-based businessman, Sunjay Kapur, in 2003 and has two children. Post her divorce in 2016, she is raising her children single-handedly in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor
- 5 /10
Not many know, Raveena Tandon adopted two girls before marrying Anil Thadani in 2004, with whom she had 2 more kids. Credit: Instagram/officialraveenatandon
- 6 /10
Post her divorce from Saif Ali Khan in 2004, Amrita had raised her two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan all on her own. Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95
- 7 /10
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora got separated in 2017 after having completed 19 years of marriage with Arbaaz Khan. After her divorce, she has full custody of her son Arhaan. Credit: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial
- 8 /10
Veteran actor Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi is one of the famous single moms in the industry who single-handedly raised her children, Alaya F and Omar Furniturewalla. Credit: Instagram/poojabediofficial
- 9 /10
One of the famous television actresses, Juhi Parmar is a proud single mother of an adorable daughter, Samairra Parmar. Juhi married Sachin in February 2009 and got separated in July 2018. Credit: Instagram/samairratales
- 10 /10
Actor Shweta Tiwari, who had made headlines due to her troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary, is the single mother of two adorable kids, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. (Photo: Instagram/shweta.tiwari)