One of Bollywood's biggest events, the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talked-about topics in showbiz. The stars will start arriving at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from today evening. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will begin from December 07. Over 120 guests from Bollywood are expected to attend the gala wedding. Here we take a look at some pictures of the exotic wedding place that is all set to witness one of the big fat weddings in India.

Photo Credit: Six Senses Fort Barwara