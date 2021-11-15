In Pics | Inside Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway station
UPDATED : Nov 15 2021, 14:16 IST
PM Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal and launch multiple initiatives of Railways in Madhya Pradesh. Check out pics of the new railway station.
The renovated Habibganj Railway station will now be known after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, who is considered the last Hindu queen of Bhopal. Credit: PIB Photo
The railway station is redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Credit: PIB Photo
The station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities. Credit: PIB Photo
The new building also takes into account the ease of mobility for the physically challenged. Credit: PIB Photo
The station is revamped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, according to officials. Credit: PIB Photo
A view from the insides of revamped railway station. Credit: PIB Photo
The PM is set to flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain routes, the officials said. Credit: PIB Photo
An aerial view of the railway station. Credit: PIB Photo
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: A look at the winners over the years
UPDATED : Nov 15 2021, 12:34 IST
From Australia to India, here we take a look at the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup winners over the years...
Australia scripted history by clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. They beat New Zealand by eight wickets in a nail-biting final game. Credit: AP Photo
In 2016, West Indies emerged as the first team to win the T20 World Cup twice. Windies beat England in a last-over thriller match. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Under the captainship of Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka lifted their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy in 2014. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Windies won the fourth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2012. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
England won their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Pakistan came back strongly in the second edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2009 and clinched the title by defeating Sri Lanka. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
Team India beat Pakistan to lift the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. Credit: www.t20worldcup.com
News in Pics, Nov 15: Best pics from around the world
News in Pics, Nov 15: Best pics from around the world

UPDATED : Nov 15 2021, 05:28 IST
Alba truffles seen during the international auction for truffles at the Castle of Grinzane Cavour. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during the Fidesz party congress in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Reuters Photo
Yungblud performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary. Credit: Reuters Photo
Activists demonstrate in front of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) house in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jagger Eaton of the United States competes during the final for the SLS Super Crown World Championship. Credit: AFP Photo
Youths sit in front of UNESCO-listed buildings in the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Credit: AFP Photo
Fall leaves are seen in the tree-lined Catoctin Mountain Park near the Camp David US presidential retreat, in Thurmont, Maryland, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 15, 2021
Aries | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you — emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today | Lucky Number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Pink | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home — repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career but beware of detractors out to cause trouble | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Relationships take a turn for the worse if you persist in an aggressive manner. Being tactful is a necessity. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A good friend is very demanding and you are torn between your loyalties and work pressure. Try to prioritise your needs. A family member may be moody so plan a quiet evening at home | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Try to be upfront and demanding today. Your charm wins the support of others. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You confront an issue that is hidden or forgotten from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Contacts or plans with siblings may not go so well. But you can negotiate favourable contracts and partnerships now. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The elders in your family demand your time and you seem to run out of patience. All is well so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A good time to slow down and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Claret red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In pics | Heavy rains lash Karnataka
UPDATED : Nov 14 2021, 16:25 IST
Many parts of south-interior Karnataka and parts of the coastal region continued to witness showers over the weekend, courtesy a depression over Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts. Mysuru city and parts of the district experienced rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The weather remained overcast on Friday with light intermittent showers. Several trees were uprooted in the heritage city.
Students use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Motorists ride along a road amid foggy conditions and drizzle during the early hours in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo
Restoration work under progress after a tree fell on two cars parked nearby due to heavy rain in Mysuru. Credit: PTI Photo
Visitors with umbrellas to protect themselves from rain during the 'Krishi Mela 2021' at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) campus. Credit: PTI Photo
Cloudy weather seen in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo