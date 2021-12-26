In Pics | Inside New Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park
UPDATED : Dec 26 2021, 14:16 IST
Amit Shah | India News | Delhi | monuments |
Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi which showcases attractive replicas of several iconic monuments of India built with scrap and waste material. Here are pictures from the Park.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Inside New Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park
- 2 /7
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi which showcases attractive replicas of several iconic monuments of India built with scrap and waste material on Sunday. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 3 /7
Spread over eight acres, the park will have replicas of several monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and Hawa Mahal. Pictured: Replica of Konark Sun Temple. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 4 /7
A total of 22 replicas have been put up in this park of the theme 'waste-to-wealth' under this project that is about Rs 16 crore. Pictured: Stone Chariot, Hampi. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 5 /7
The recreational garden, built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on 'waste-to-wealth' model, is being opened after some delay and ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due early next year. Pictured: Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo
- 6 /7
A replica of Charminar at newly inaugurated 'Bharat Darshan Park' at Punjabi Bagh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Women take a selfie in front of a replica of Taj Mahal at newly inaugurated park in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 26: Best images from around the world
- 1 /7
Girls hold plastic cups with hot chocolate after volunteers handed out sweets and toys to families coming from the countryside to take part in Christmas celebrations, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker (20) reaches for a rebound during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Credit: USA Today Sports
- 3 /7
A Frosty the Snowman doll sits against a fallen utility pole on a Christmas morning in a heavily damaged neighborhood, after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Missiles launched during a joint military drill named the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran. Credit: AFP Photo/Iran's Revolutionary Guard via SEPAH NEWS
- 5 /7
A Palestinian protester rolls a burning tire towards Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration against the return of Jewish settlers to their area by the illegal Israeli outpost of Homesh near the Palestinian village of Burqah in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Sudanese security forces use water cannons and teargas against protesters in the capital Khartoum during a demonstration demanding civilian rule. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
People take pictures inside an illuminated Christmas tree at a mall during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 26 2021, 00:16 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 26, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | The Moon puts you in a mellow mood and makes you more accessible. Not a day for confrontations. You are overly sensitive, and this proves troublesome in the area of love and romance | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Your love affair strengthens, and speculations do well. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions, and phobias | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to be too emotional with those around you. Financial limitations are likely if you take risks. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | India rings in another Christmas amid Covid-19
UPDATED : Dec 25 2021, 10:50 IST
Christmas | Christmas celebrations | India | Mumbai | Uttar Pradesh | Agra | Assam | Guwahati | Maharashtra | Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal | Gujarat | Ahmedabad | Karnataka | Amritsar | Punjab | India News | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Omicron | Santa Claus |
See how people around the country are celebrating Christmas festivities in the shadow of Covid-19.
- 1 /11
In Pics | India rings in another Christmas amid Covid-19
- 2 /11
India welcomed a comparitively muted holiday season this year on account of new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Despite curbs being imposed in most states for the holiday season, buildings and churches around the country were illuminated. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Children found ways to be in the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa and indulging in various activities across India. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a water scooter on the eve of Christmas, at Upper Lake in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Children and youth drssed in Santa Claus costumes celebrate Christmas, at Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Traffic moves past illuminated Alliance Church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Sisters and trainees of helpers of Mount Rosary congregation seen staging programmes to spread the joy of Christmas at Mount Rosary home in Alangar near Moodbidri. Credit: DH Photo
- 9 /11
Christmas Mass at a church in Karnataka. Credit: DH Photo
- 10 /11
A shop in Bengaluru selling Christmas decorations. Credit: DH Photo
- 11 /11
A child dressed as Santa Claus is held up by her mother on the eve of Christmas at St Paul's church in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Dec 25, 2021: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
Local people and firefighters hurry to make a firebreak as huge fires rage in the area around Paraje Villegas, Rio Negro Province, 70 km south of Bariloche, Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
People wearing Santa Claus costumes attend an event in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo/NPI/Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism
- 3 /7
Cleanup crews remove debris from destroyed homes during recovery efforts on Christmas Eve after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
Snow covers the heart-shaped and frozen Baker Pond on Christmas Eve in East Bolton, Quebec, Canada. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
A woman takes a picture of an illuminated Christmas tree in Limassol, Cyprus. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /7
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic walks in a trench at a fighting position on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Frunze in Luhansk Region. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
Mohamed Maarouf, 28, while dressed in a Santa Claus costume, distributes Christmas gifts to impoverished children living in slums near the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra. Credit: AFP Photo