In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma
Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is reportedly is in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources told Reuters.
The Chinese billionaire has been keeping a low profile since delivering a speech in October 2020 in Shanghai criticising China's financial regulators which triggered a chain of events that resulted in the shelving of his Ant Group's mega IPO. Here we take a look at ten interesting facts about one of the wealthiest and influential personalities in China.
In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma Credit: AP Photo
Businessman Jack Ma’s real name was Ma Yun. He got this name Jack Ma from his foreigner friends, who found it difficult to pronounce his Chinese name. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jack Ma started his career as English teacher. Thanks to his earlier job as a guide where he improved his command on English language. Credit: Reuters Photo
After getting ruled out college, Ma applied for different jobs and got rejected from approximately 30 places. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jack Ma applied was one of the applicants to apply for a job at KFC when it launched in his town. Credit: AFP Photo
Not many know that Jack Ma’s first drawn salary was between $12-15 per month. Credit: AFP Photo
Ma knew very little about computers. He himself has admitted that he doesn’t know much more about the computers apart from how to receive and send e-mail. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jack saw computer for the very first time at the age of 31. Credit: PTI Photo
Jack Ma was almost killed by an American businessman on his first trip to the United States. Credit: AP Photo
Jack raised $60,000 in the first round of funding for Alibaba in 2 hours. Credit: AFP Photo
Jack Ma is a Tai Chi practitioner and he has been doing it for many years. Credit: Reuters Photo
