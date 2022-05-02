In Pics | Interesting uses of food items aside from consumption
From honey to cinnamon and wine, here are some alternate uses for food items.
Apple juice works as a natural toner and can tighten pores and restore the skin’s pH balance as it contains abundant amounts of elastin and collagen. Credit: Pexels/Roman Odintsov
Cinnamon is considered to be one of the best natural ant repellants. It can be used to keep insects away from your home. Credit: Unsplash
Coffee beans can be used to combat odours. Keeping a bowl of fresh coffee beans and leaving it for a day will take away bad smells. Credit: Reuters Photo
Not many know that cucumber juice can also be used as shoe polish. Credit: Pexels/Toni Cuenca
Honey is responsible for its antioxidant properties, as well as its antibacterial and antifungal power. It can be used to keep to improve your skin. Credit: Getty Images
Lemon juice can be used as a stain remover and shower cleaner. Credit: Pexels/Designbyja
Turmeric has high antiseptic properties and can be used to treat cuts, wounds and other inflammatory skin conditions. Credit: Getty Images
Vinegar can be used for dissolving rust, cleaning stiff paintbrushes and other stains. Credit: Pexels/Cottonbro
A study conducted at Oregon State University in 2005 suggests that wine can be used to clean fruits and vegetables. The acids present in the wine serve as a great cleaner. Credit: AFP Photo
Yogurt can be used to get quick and temporary relief from mild sunburn. Credit: Getty Images
