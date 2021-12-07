In Pics | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's love story
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are some of the most talked-about celebrities in showbiz and their wedding is one of the most searched topics on the internet. While the rumours of Vicky dating Katrina have been doing the rounds for quite some time, here's a low-down of their relationship.
In Pics | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's love story
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most talked about celebrities in showbiz and the rumours of Vicky dating Katrina have been doing the rounds for quite some time. While they duo are all set to seal their relationship on December 09, here's a low-down of their relationship. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
The love story blossomed after Katrina Kaif’s appearance on a TV Show where she said she will look good with Vicky Kaushal and would like to work with him one day. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/karanjohar
Later, Vicky appeared on the same show with Ayushmann Khurrana and pretended to faint after learning about Katrina’s compliment for him. Vicky also admitted that he has a huge crush on the actress. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif & Instagram/karanjohar
Katrina graced the screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike which had Vicky in the lead role. Her presence at the special screening sparked the dating rumours. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Soon after, rumours of Katrina dating Vicky started doing the rounds in the film industry. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
Vicky jokingly proposed to Katrina at award show in front of hundreds of audiences which further affirmed their dating rumours. She also shook legs with Vicky during the awards show. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
While they’ve remained tight-lipped about their relation, Vicky and Katrina were frequently spotted at parties and events. Credit: Youtube/FilmCompanion
Vicky and Katrina also joined Priyanka and Nick for a Holi bash and their pictures went viral online. Instagram/katrinakaif
Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina also welcomed the 2021 together with their family and close friends. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
It was star kid Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who went on records and said Vicky and Katrina are an item during an interview. Credit: Instagram/harshvarrdhankapoor & IIFA
Going by the media reports, Katrina and Vicky had a very private ‘roka’ ceremony during Diwali 2021. Filmmaker Kabir and his wife Mini Mathur played the hosts and Vicky’s family and Katrina’s mother and sister Isabelle were present at the occasion. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
On the work front, Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur', while Katrina will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09 & Instagram/katrinakaif
In Pics: Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again, cripples rescue operations
Indonesia's Mount Semeru has erupted again, spewing more ash, hampering the search for survivors as aerial images showed the extent of the devastation unleashed by the volcano's deadly eruption over the weekend. At least 15 were killed and over dozens injured as the biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life, raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.
In Pics: Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again, cripples rescue operations
The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life, mushrooming volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes. At least 15 were killed and over dozens injured. Credit: AFP Photo
Aerial images shows the extent of the devastation unleashed by the volcano's deadly eruption over the weekend. Credit: Reuters Photo
Streets filled with grey volcanic ash and mud, swallowing many homes and vehicles, including whole trucks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indonesia's national disaster agency said 27 people were still missing. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fresh volcanic activity on December 6 hampered search efforts, forcing rescue teams to pull out from some areas. Credit: AP Photo
Thick plumes of smoke continued to emerge from areas blanketed by the volcanic ash, while rescuers in hardhats tried to dig through the mud to try and find survivors -- and recover bodies. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescuers help desperate villagers salvage their belongings from wrecked homes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Some locals lifted mattresses and furniture on their shoulders while others carried goats in their arms. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ash from Semeru travelled up to four kilometres away after the eruption, Indonesia's geological agency reported. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, December 7: Best pics from around the world
Canadian rapper Drake withdrew from the Grammy Awards, removing his two nominations for music's highest honors, sources close to the musician said. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a flower as he attends the anniversary of the 1989 mass shooting at Ecole Polytechnique, in which 14 women were killed and 14 were injured, in Montreal. Credit: Reuters Photo
India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan's civil-military leadership resolved to curb mob killings in the country, days after a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched by an angry crowd over blasphemy allegations, an incident that has brought bad name for the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
China hopes hosting the Olympics Games will springboard the country towards becoming a winter sports destination and will help deliver on a target set by President Xi Jinping to get 300 million Chinese involved in winter sports, with an aim to build a 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) industry. Credit: Reuters Photo
The World Health Organisation advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators. Credit: AFP File Photo
US President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 7, 2021
Aries |Tense situations at work. You will get your due but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. A female may be problematic or erratic in communications. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | Travel on your agenda. Avoid overspending on entertainment. Minor infections are possible. This is a good period to seek employment, a new job or work project. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | Communication emphasised today. Organisation and negotiation brings favourable agreements. You may be out of an old situation and into a new one. Work-related responsibilities are bound to increase. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don’t hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn | Be discreet about your personal life. Your meticulous work brings you many admirers. A time to let go of old prejudices. A time of change, growth and renewal. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | An important letter or a visitor from abroad could brighten up your day. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Get in touch with your feelings. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Your hard work will be validated today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5
Fresh snowfall covers Kashmir in white blanket: See pics
With higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and low-lying areas rain, cold conditions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature improved and stayed above the freezing point at most places in the valley during weekends.
Fresh snowfall covers Kashmir in white blanket: See pics
With higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and low-lying areas rain, the cold conditions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
The minimum temperature across Kashmir, except at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, settled above freezing point even as the weather office predicted possibility of a wet spell mid-week. Credit: PTI Photo
Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius on the night of December 5, two degrees up from the previous night, the officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
The minimum temperature improved and remained above freezing point at most places in the valley on weekends. Credit: PTI Photo
Fresh snowfall was recorded at many places in the higher altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Credit: PTI Photo
The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow December 8-9 at some places. Credit: PTI Photo
The MeT office has forecast widespread light rain in plains and snowfall over the hilly areas in Kashmir and light rain with thunder at scattered places of Jammu region. Credit: PTI Photo