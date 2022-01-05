In Pics: Lesser known facts about Deepika Padukone
On Deepika Padukone's 36th birthday, here are 10 lesser-known facts about the queen of Bollywood.
Born in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1986, Deepika moved to Bengaluru when she was 11 months old. The names of everyone in Deepika’s family have a ‘common’ meaning - the names ‘Prakash’, ‘Ujjala’, ‘Deepika’ and ‘Anisha’ all mean ‘light’. Credit: Instagram/ujjalapadukone
Deepika followed in the footsteps of her father, Prakash Padukone, and played badminton at the national level. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
However, Deepika quit sports and entered showbiz as a model in the early 2000s. She soon excelled in her modelling career and had graced the ramp for all the top-notch Indian designers. Deepika also won the title of the Kingfisher Model of the year in the year 2005. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika has also been in some famous TV commercials. Her first advert was with soap brand Liril, where she became an overnight sensation. Credit: Special Arrangement
While many think that Deepika Padukone made her showbiz debut with Farah Khan’s 'Om Shanti Om' (2007), it was Himesh Reshammiya who gave her break in his music video ‘Naam Hai Tera’ (2006). Credit: T-Series
Technically, her silver screen debut was with Kannada movie ‘Aishwarya’ (2006) opposite Upendra Rao. The movie had a dream run at the box-office and her acting was appreciated. Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone is the first Indian model to work for Louis Vuitton. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Not many know that Deepika was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice in ‘Saawariya’ (2007) opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Due to some odd reasons the opportunity went to Sonam Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities who has managed to achieve great things in very short span of time. She became the Asia’s ‘Most followed woman on Twitter’ in 2016. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
While no one can be sure of the exact salaries of the celebrities, rumour has it that Deepika is the highest paid female actor in Bollywood. She gets Rs 35 crore as remuneration per film. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics: List of those exempted from weekend curfew in Delhi
Here is a list of people who will be exempted from the weekend curfew in Delhi, which will come into force from January 7. Weekend curfew has been imposed in the national capital from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in view of exponential rise in Covid-19 cases.
Frontline workers and other officials involved in emergency services shall be exempted from night and weekend curfew. Credit: AFP Photo
Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates and legal counsels shall be allowed to travel on producing permission letters issued by the court administration. Credit: PTI Photo
Officers and officials of Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on production of valid identity card and abiding by the restrictions imposed by the Union government. Credit: PTI Photo
Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID card. Credit: PTI Photo
All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services are allowed. Credit: PTI Photo
Persons who are going for Covid-19 testing or vaccination are allowed on showing their valid ID card. Credit: AFP Photo
Travelers coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to travel. Credit: PTI Photo
Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with attendant shall be allowed on showing identity card and a valid doctor's prescription. Credit: PTI Photo
Electronic and print media journalists are allowed to travel. Credit: Pexels/Frans Van Heerden
Movement of individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on showing hard copy of marriage card will be allowed. Credit: AFP Photo
Adorable childhood pictures of birthday girl Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is one of the celebrities whose childhood pictures are a rage online. Be it as a toddler or a teenager, Deepika’s pictures from her younger years always made headlines whenever they made their way to the internet. As she turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her cute childhood pictures from her personal family album.
Deepika with her 'greatest off-screen' hero, Prakash Padukone. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika has been labelled as an 'extremely cute' toddler. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone during her early years, seen with her mother Ujjala. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
A young Deepika, with her sister Anisha Padukone. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika and her sister Anisha, a few years down the line. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika riding her tricycle. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
An adorable picture of Deepika with her father. She posted this picture on her father's 65th birthday. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Deepika with her childhood friend Aditya Narayan. She stills shares a close bond with Aditya. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
A favourite of netizens, with viewers unanimously agreeing that Deepika looks 'too cute' in this picture. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
News in Pics, January 5: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, January 5: Best photos from around the world
People queue in their cars at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drive-thru testing site on top of a parking garage at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man (C) holds a child as vendors wait for customers at a market during heavy snowfall in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past an empty closed school after the city of Newark ordered students to return to remote instruction due to the spread of coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - January 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. .Avoid conflict with family and female associates. Romance takes a back-seat | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. Career concerns proceed nicely. Financial matters highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. A great day to buy a gift for a special friend | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A romance could deepen into a commitment for the single, while a partner or spouse brings luck and charm today. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. take some time out to work on the personal issue you've been avoiding. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. . A time when new projects can be started. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Conflicts with loved ones possible because you are tensed up. . | Lucky Colour: Jade| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo