In Pics | Massive crowd in Holiday season despite Omicron threat
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 15:02 IST
News | Christmas celebrations | new years | new years plan | New Year | New Year celebrations | market | Shopping Malls | restaurant | Omicron scare | Omicron variant | Omicron | World news |
With Christmas and New Year around the corner, people are making the most of the holiday season by visiting markets, malls, cinema halls, restaurants and crowded places to make the most of this year amid the rising Covid-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.
- 1 /13
In Pics | Massive crowds in Holiday season despite Omicron threat Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /13
People visit a crowded market on Christmas eve amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
A crowded at Mapusa Market on the eve of Christmas festival, North Goa. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
People wearing masks in improper way, shop at a market at Bandra in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Shoppers walk along Regent Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /13
Locals in Delhi-NCR are visiting markets in large numbers for shopping this year unlike in 2020 when they could not step out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this photo, Sea of people are seen at the Sarojini Nagar market on Christmas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Christmas, during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
Huge crowds of shoppers are seen at a market in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /13
Shoppers wearing face masks walk down Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /13
People in large number shop for winter clothes at a market in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Large number of people are seen at market amid the rising cases of Omicron, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Huge crowds of shoppers continued to trickle into the malls in Bengaluru. Credit: Pushkar V/DH Photo
- 13 /13
Huge crowd in the Mesa Redonda Market, a popular spot for Christmas shopping in Lima, Peru. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, December 27: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
A group of dogs are seen wearing outfits in the Winter Village at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A man uses an inflatable mattress during flooding caused by the overflowing Cachoeira river in Itabuna, Bahia state, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A man holds up a child as bathers soak in the hot water of natural springs in Kibbutz Merom Golan, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Ships are seen near the Russky Bridge connecting to the Russky Island at a cold day in far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A Christmas tree is seen decorated with photographs of victims of gun violence outside St. Sabina Church during the deadliest year for homicides since 1996 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Seattle Seahawks fans cheer after a touchdown scored by DK Metcalf #14 (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 27 2021, 00:07 IST
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You should take care of your parents now as they need your attention. Good time to focus on your inner energies. Your loyalty is put to the test but, with friends involved, it is hard for you to take sides | Lucky Colour: Rose pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be able to handle the work pressures today. Keep your cool, no matter how much others are trying to make you lose it. Avoid getting into any arguments with your boss | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | An arrangement that is no longer working for you may be brought to an end. Time to lighten up. No need to brood. Plan a weekend getaway with the loved one. Home-life gives joy | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. An authority figure proves helpful | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance emphasized as you get invitations | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think | Lucky Colour: Royal Blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Inside New Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park
UPDATED : Dec 26 2021, 14:16 IST
Amit Shah | India News | Delhi | monuments |
Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi which showcases attractive replicas of several iconic monuments of India built with scrap and waste material. Here are pictures from the Park.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Inside New Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park
- 2 /7
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi which showcases attractive replicas of several iconic monuments of India built with scrap and waste material on Sunday. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 3 /7
Spread over eight acres, the park will have replicas of several monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and Hawa Mahal. Pictured: Replica of Konark Sun Temple. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 4 /7
A total of 22 replicas have been put up in this park of the theme 'waste-to-wealth' under this project that is about Rs 16 crore. Pictured: Stone Chariot, Hampi. Credit: Twitter/ @AmitShah
- 5 /7
The recreational garden, built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on 'waste-to-wealth' model, is being opened after some delay and ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due early next year. Pictured: Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. Credit: IANS Photo
- 6 /7
A replica of Charminar at newly inaugurated 'Bharat Darshan Park' at Punjabi Bagh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Women take a selfie in front of a replica of Taj Mahal at newly inaugurated park in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 26: Best images from around the world
- 1 /7
Girls hold plastic cups with hot chocolate after volunteers handed out sweets and toys to families coming from the countryside to take part in Christmas celebrations, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker (20) reaches for a rebound during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Credit: USA Today Sports
- 3 /7
A Frosty the Snowman doll sits against a fallen utility pole on a Christmas morning in a heavily damaged neighborhood, after tornadoes ripped through several US states, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Missiles launched during a joint military drill named the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran. Credit: AFP Photo/Iran's Revolutionary Guard via SEPAH NEWS
- 5 /7
A Palestinian protester rolls a burning tire towards Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration against the return of Jewish settlers to their area by the illegal Israeli outpost of Homesh near the Palestinian village of Burqah in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Sudanese security forces use water cannons and teargas against protesters in the capital Khartoum during a demonstration demanding civilian rule. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
People take pictures inside an illuminated Christmas tree at a mall during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo