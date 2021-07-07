In Pics | Meet the newly-inducted ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet
As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on July 7 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019. Soon after taking the oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the newly inducted ministers had a photo-op with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Image Credit: PIB Photos)
In Pics | Meet the newly-inducted ministers in PM Modi's Cabinet
Ajay Bhatt calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.
Ajay Kumar poses for a photo with PM Narendra Modi.
Annapurna Devi's photo-op with PM Narendra Modi.
Anupriya Singh Patel poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Anurag Singh Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose together for a photo.
Ashwini Vaishnaw calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bhagwanth Khuba and PM Modi pose for a photo.
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad's photo-op with PM Modi.
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawarn calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Bhupender Yadav poses for a photo with PM Narendra Modi.
Bishweswar Tudu with Narendra Modi.
BL Verma and Modi pose together for a photo.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar poses for a photo with PM Narendra Modi.
Chauhan Devusinh calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Darshana Vikram Jardosh poses for a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hardeep Singh Puri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose together for a photo.
John Barla calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jyotiraditya M Scindia and PM Modi pose together for a photo.
Kapil Moreshwar Patil poses with Narendra Modi.
Kaushal Kishore is seen talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Modi pose together for a photo.
G Kishan Reddy calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dr L Murugan and Prime Minister Naredra Modi pose for a photo.
Mansukh Mandaviya poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meenakshi Lekhi calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai is all smiles as he poses alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Narayan Tatu Rane and PM Narendra Modi pose for a photo.
A Narayanaswamy and PM Modi exchange greetings during the photo-op.
Nisith Pramanik poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.
Pankaj Choudhary calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Pashupati Kumar Paras and PM Modi are seen exchanging 'namaste' greetings.
Pratima Bhoumik calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Parshottam Rupala greets PM Narendra Modi.
Raj Kumar Singh calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Narendra Modi pose together.
Ramchandra Prasad calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
Sarbananda Sonowal poses with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Satya Pal Singh Baghel greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shantanu Thakur with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shobha Karandlaje's photo-op with PM Narendra Modi.
Subhas Sarkar and Modi pose together for a photo.
Virendra Kumar poses for a photo with PM Narendra Modi.
Cabinet Reboot: These ministers are promoted to Cabinet rank
Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Anurag Thakur, took oath as a Cabinet minister. Credit: PTI Photo
MoS for Home, G Kishan Reddy got a promotion. Credit: PTI Photo
Hardeep Singh Puri, who was the Minister of State (independent charge) for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been elevated. Credit: PTI Photo
Independent charge for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also got a Cabinet rank. Credit: PTI Photo
Shipping and Ports Minister with independent charge, Mansukh Mandaviya has also been promoted. Credit: PTI Photo
MoS for Agriculture, Parshottam Rupala also got a promotion. Credit: PTI Photo
Power Minister RK Singh got elevated as Union Cabinet minister. Credit: Twitter/ @RajKSinghIndia
Cabinet Reboot: 36 fresh faces inducted into Modi's team
Narayan Rane.
Sarbananda Sonowal.
Dr. Virendra Kumar.
Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
Ramachandra Prasand Singh.
Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras.
Bhupender Yadav.
Pankaj Chaudhary.
Anupriya Singh Patel.
SP Singh Baghel.
Rajeev Chandrashekhar.
Shobha Karandlaje.
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.
Darshana Vikram Jardosh.
Meenakshi Lekhi.
Annpurna Devi.
A Narayanaswamy.
Kaushal Kishore.
Ajay Bhatt.
BL Verma.
Ajay Kumar.
Chauhan Devusinh.
Bhagwath Khuba.
Kapil Moreshwar Patil.
Pratima Bhoumik.
Subhas Sarkar.
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.
Bharti Pravin Pawar.
Bishweswar Tudu.
Shantanu Thakur.
Munjapara Mahendrabhai.
John Barla.
L Murugan.
Nitish Pramanik.
Looking back at MS Dhoni's incredible cricket career on his 40th birthday
MS Dhoni made his international debut in December 2004 against Bangladesh at Chittagong. Credit: Getty Images
Many will remember MSD as an accumulator of runs after being appointed India's one-day international captain in 2007, but it was his style which set Dhoni apart. Credit: Getty Images
MS Dhoni is known for his remarkable finishing skills in the middle-order, excellent glove work and sharp reading of the game. Credit: AFP File Photo
MS Dhoni successfully captained Team India from 2007 to 2016, during which time he brought several laurels to the country. Credit: DH File Photo
Posing in a half-sleeved India vest in 2007 with the inaugural World T20 trophy in Johannesburg and hitting the winning six in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium will forever remain etched amongst the most memorable Dhoni moments. Credit: Getty Images
Dhoni successfully filled the Test skipper position after Anil Kumble's retirement in 2008 and led the team to new heights in Test Cricket. Credit: PTI File Photo
Dhoni stunned the cricket world by quitting Tests in 2014 after finishing as the country's most successful skipper in the five-day format with 27 wins in 60 matches. Credit: PTI File Photo
MSD led by example scoring 4,876 runs including six centuries and 33 fifties in a nine-year Test career that began in 2005 against Sri Lanka. Credit: PTI File Photo
Dhoni stepped down from the limited-overs captaincy in 2017 on the pretext of preparing Kohli as a leader but continued to play a big part in the team's decision-making process. Credit: AFP File Photo
Mahendra Singh Dhoni last played for India in their semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. Credit: AFP File Photo
Dhoni is also one of the most successful captains in the IPL. Under his captaincy Chennai Super Kings have won the title three times and finished runners-up eight times. Credit: AFP File Photo
MS Dhoni’s last ball six that won India the World Cup in 2011 is an iconic moment in cricket. Credit: AP & DH File Photo
Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy during a photo call. Credit: Getty Images