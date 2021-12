The UK's Company and Market Authority (CMA) recommended that Meta's $400 million acquisition of Giphy be unwound because of worries about competition limits in the segment, in what can be considered as another step towards greater regulation of internet giants' business practises. While the online GIF catalog is one of the newest additions to Facebook's parent company's growing list of acquisitions, it is far from the most expensive. Here is a list of Meta's most valuable acquisitions.