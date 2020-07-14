MG Motor India on Monday launched Hector Plus, a six-seater version of Hector, in the price range of Rs 13.49-18.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.5 litre petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 13.49-18.21 lakh while the 2 litre diesel trims are tagged in the range of Rs 14.44-18.54 lakh.

"Hector Plus is a perfect family car for four adults and two kids," MG Motor India President and CEO of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba, told reporters in an online press conference.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba said, “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with MG HECTOR. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology including connected mobility. The launch of MG Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey that is committed to serving customers with the top-notch products and services. The 6-seater internet SUV is a blend of luxury and comfort aided by technology to provide the perfect family moments to all our customers.”

The model comes with four seats for adults and two seats for children with some design changes as compared with Hector which has five seats.

Hector Plus petrol variants come with six speed manual and seven speed automatic transmissions while the diesel trims feature only manual transmission.

MG Hector Plus offers both MG Shield and the MG Shield+ to provide an assuring experience to its customers.

Under MG Shield, MG extends the Free-three ‘5s’, i.e. 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 services. All these elements under ‘MG Shield’ are aimed at enhancing the MG ownership experience and providing complete peace of mind to MG customers.

Besides Hector and Hector Plus, the automaker sells a ZS electric vehicle in the country.

The company rolls out vehicles from its Halol (Gujarat) based manufacturing plant.