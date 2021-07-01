Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died early in the morning following a heart attack, was laid to rest in Mumbai on June 30, 2021. Family members, friends and well-wishers rushed to his residence to pay their last respects. Defying the traditions, his wife Mandira Bedi was seen performing the last rituals. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea were present.