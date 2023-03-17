In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
Here we list the top ten most polluted cities in the world (2023), according to Smart Air. Smart Air investigated 2022 air pollution data for 529 major cities from 88 countries around the world to create the 2023 updated list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world. These rankings are based on PM2.5 air pollution data from February 2022 to February 2023.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
- 2 /11
Rank 1 | Dammam, Saudi Arabia (124.11 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Rank 2 | Lahore, Pakistan (111.63 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
Rank 3 | Dhaka, Bangladesh (84.73 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Rank 4 | Delhi, India (84.39 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
Rank 5 | Muzaffarnagar, India (81.35 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Rank 6 | Baghdad, Iraq (77.62 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Rank 7 | Ghaziabad, India (74.72 µg/m3). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
Rank 8 | Patna, India (67.20 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Rank 9 | Hapur, India (67.02 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Rank 10 | Peshawar, Pakistan (66.15 µg/m3). Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know
How much do you really know about sleep and sleeping? While many hardly give any importance, one should not forget that it plays a very vital role in our life. Here we list ten interesting facts about sleep you probably didn't know on World Sleep Day 2023.
- 1 /11
World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know
- 2 /11
Humans spend 1/3 of their life sleeping. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 3 /11
The record for longest time spent without sleep is 264 hours (11 days). Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Infants need about 16 hours of sleep a day about the same as a full-grown tiger. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Nearly 12 per cent of people dream completely in black and white. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /11
People who get less than 7 hours of sleep per night on a regular basis are more likely to have diabetes, asthma, or cancer. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
The sleepiest animal in the world is koala. It spends about 18-22 hours a day snoozing. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /11
Elephants sleep less than any other animal in the World. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
On an average One in four married couples sleep in separate beds revealed a survey by National Sleep Foundation in 2007. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
A giraffe only needs 1.9 hours of sleep a day, whereas a brown bat needs 19.9 hours a day. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
People who earn more approximately ($70K- 80K) get the best sleep compared with others. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, March 17, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A local resident rides his bike past a fire during a demonstration after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A photo shows a the Alexandre III Bridge and the Eiffel Tower as a bateau mouche tourism boat cruises on the river Seine at sunset in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An elderly man smokes a cigarette as he waits to fill up gallons of water, in Chasiv Yar, in the region of Donbas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Footage from a US Air Force MQ-9 drone as it is approached the first time by a Russian SU-27 aircraft jettisoning fuel, over The Black Sea. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People look at a swimming pool sitting on the edge of a landslide below an apartment building following heavy rains from a winter storm in San Clemente, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reaches for a forehand return to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in their quarterfinal tennis match at the 2023 ATP Indian Wells Master. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Crane wandering in a pond at a wetland in Jiujiang, in China's central Jiangxi province. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 17, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 17, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Please don’t expect others to finish the work you have left half undone. Unless you finish your work on time, and are on top of things, opportunities could pass you by | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequences of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Today you may get to hear about an investment plan that interests you. A savings scheme is good, but clarify all the pertinent points and read the fine print before you sign on the dotted line. A loved one is elusive, and your nerves are a bit frayed | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Try not to let small distractions get in the way of the important task ahead of you at work, when someone tries to side-track you from being objective and attentive. It could be a colleague who may not have your best interest at heart. It's in your best interests to stay as focused as possible | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 9 Bollywood celebrities who don't hold Indian passports
Here listed are some of the celebrities who despite not being Indian citizens or having dual citizenship, have made it to the top in showbiz. These B-town stars do not hold an Indian passport but over the years have captured hearts amongst the Indian audience.
- 1 /10
In Pics | 9 celebrities who don't hold Indian passports
- 2 /10
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt holds a British passport. She acquired citizenship of the country, as her mother, Soni Razdan is of British origin. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
- 3 /10
Akshay Kumar applied for Canadian citizenship when his films failed to perform at the box office in the 90s. In the recent past, Akshay's citizenship has become a topic of debate and he has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship. Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
- 4 /10
Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong and holds a British passport since her mother Suzanne Turquotte has origins in the UK. Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
- 5 /10
Nora Fatehi was born to Moroccan Parents in Toronto, Canada. She is a Canadian citizen and holds a Canadian passport. Credit: Instagram/@norafatehi
- 6 /10
Actress Nargis Fakhri is also one of those actors who does not have an Indian passport. She was born in New York City and hence she has American citizenship. Credit: Instagram/@nargisfakhri
- 7 /10
Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who was seen last seen in Katti Batti, holds a US passport as he was born in Wisconsin, US. Credit: Instagram/@imrankhan
- 8 /10
Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan citizen. She shifted her base permanently to Mumbai seeking work in showbiz after winning the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006. Credit: Instagram/@jacquelinef143
- 9 /10
Though Kalki Koechlin was born in Puducherry, her parents are from France and she too has a French passport. Credit: Instagram/@kalkikanmani
- 10 /10
Sunny Leone who enjoys a good following in showbiz, holds an American passport as her family stays there. Credit: Instagram/@sunnyleone